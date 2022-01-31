AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment snaps losing streak as GameStop doc hits theaters

NYSE: AMC gained 3.75% during Friday’s trading session.

GameStop: Rise of the Players hits movie theaters around the country this weekend.

AMC and GameStop are using NFTs to win back investor confidence.

NYSE: AMC finally managed to snap its losing streak by positing a positive session to close the week. Shares of AMC gained 3.75% and closed Friday’s session at $15.06, as the lead meme stock finally reclaimed the $15 price level. Another tumultuous week ended with a sea of green on Friday, as all three major indices rebounded from their early week woes. The NASDAQ led the way as tech stocks bounced back on the strength of Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) strong earnings report. The tech-heavy index gained 3.13%, the S&P 500 jumped by 2.43%, and the Dow Jones added back 564 basis points by the closing bell.

Meme stock investors are uniting this weekend at AMC theaters around the world as the documentary based on the Reddit short squeeze debuts on Friday. The film titled GameStop: Rise of the Players, is a talking head documentary that is told from the point of view of the retail investors who gathered on subreddits like r/WallStreetBets. Could the documentary launch another retail push for these beloved stocks? Or will this simply be a reflection on one of the more exciting periods of time in the history of retail investing.

AMC stock forecast

AMC and GameStop (NYSE: GME) find themselves in much different positions one year later. The two companies and the meme stock movement have fallen out of favor, and although they both still trade at inflated multiples, both stocks have seen most of their gains erased. Both AMC and GameStop are turning to NFTs and the crypto market to regain favor with investors, and are utilizing these technologies to digitally transform their existing businesses. As of now, it is unclear if these will have any long-term benefits for the price of the stocks.