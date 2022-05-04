With the upcoming releases of Doctor Strange 2 and Top Gun: Maverick in May, AMC is putting together some more collectibles for its users. Anyone who preorders Top Gun tickets through AMC will be eligible for a limited edition NFT . It is the latest in a series of giveaways AMC has been offering in the NFT space as a way to connect with younger investors.

AMC Apes were in a celebratory mood after short squeeze villain, Melvin Capital, announced that it might be unwinding its current fund to start a new one . Melvin Capital was one of the primary hedge funds that battled against retail investors during the Reddit short squeeze. AMC and its running mate GameStop (NYSE:GME) were the two battlegrounds back in January of 2021. It seems that Melvin Capital has not been able to recover from having to close out its short position in GameStop, and is looking to take steps to start fresh. Needless to say, AMC Apes are looking at this as a victory over another institutional investor.

NYSE: AMC snapped its mini three-day losing streak on Tuesday as the broader markets rose higher ahead of the much-anticipated FOMC rate hike later this month. Shares of AMC gained 1.64% and closed the trading session at $15.51 . Stocks spent most of the session trying to choose a direction during another choppy day of trading. All three major indices ultimately closed higher, as investors shrugged off a leaked report that the Fed was set to announce a 0.75% rate hike. The Dow Jones edged higher by 67 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rose by 0.48% and 0.22% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.