AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment plummets as Omicron fears hit global markets

While the box office numbers showed another strong weekend during the Thanksgiving holiday, it pales in comparison to historical numbers. This illustrates that the cinema industry is still being hit hard by the pandemic, despite bringing in $141 million in ticket sales. Looking back at this same holiday weekend in pre-pandemic times, 2018 and 2019 brought in $314.9 million and $262.3 million respectively.

AMC CEO Adam Aron has been a CEO for the people this year. The popular executive has been called the Silverback, in a reference to the AMC Army of Apes that are faithfully holding onto the stock. Recently Aron has added popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu to its accepted payments and has even started the AMC Investor Connect club which rewards shareholders with exclusive offers. Despite all of this, AMC’s stock continues to deflate from the all-time high price of $72.62 it hit just a few months ago.

NYSE: AMC is stumbling right now, and not even Apes with diamond hands can stop this stock from falling back down to Earth. Shares of AMC fell a further 7.87% on Tuesday and closed the tumultuous trading session at $33.94. The popular meme stock has been mired in a slump as of late, with shares shedding 17.72% over the past five days, and 8.44% over the past month. AMC failed to hold its 50-day moving average earlier this month and is fast approaching its key 200-day moving average price which provides a look on how the stock has been trending over the long term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.