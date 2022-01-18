AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment looks to build momentum as scream reigns supreme

- NYSE:AMC is down 22.44% so far in 2022.
- Scream 5 overtakes Spider Man: No Way Home at the box office this past weekend.
- AMC passed up a tremendous opportunity to raise capital at the expense of shareholders' loyalty.
NYSE:AMC investors are still reeling from the stock losing nearly 75% of its value in the past six months. All seemed to be going according to plan for Reddit traders after the stock saw a short squeeze to all-time highs back in June of 2021. Since then, it has been all downhill and it is clear that AMC Apes are starting to think about other stocks. Paper hands have become an insult on social media, but as the stock continues to dip back to its original price levels, it is understandably becoming more difficult to hold as a part of any stock portfolio.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
After four straight weeks in the top spot at box offices around the country, Spider Man: No Way Home was finally dethroned by the newest installment of the Scream series. Scream 5 managed to bring in over $34 million in ticket sales, for one of the better opening weekends during the COVID-19 pandemic. Scream was able to fend off the new Matrix movie, which was also made available on HBO Max and Apple TV. This could have reduced some of the box office sales, handing Scream the victory.
AMC stock forecast
Perhaps AMC is now regretting not taking the chance to raise capital back in June to stay in the good graces of its shareholders. The company could have sold shares at the high point of $72.62, but CEO Adam Aron said he would rather hold for now and not dilute the stock any further. Well, things seem different now that Aron has sold over $40 million of his own stock over the past while, something that AMC shareholders have been openly critical of.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.1400 after ZEW data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot in the early European session pressured by risk-aversion and renewed dollar strength. Although the January ZEW Survey showed that the Economic Sentiment Indicator in Germany and the euro area rose sharply, the shared currency is having a difficult time finding demand.
GBP/USD trades around mid-1.3600s after UK jobs report
GBP/USD dipped below 1.3630 earlier in the session but managed to return to the 1.3650 area in the European morning. The data from the UK shows that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4.1% in November as expected. The Claimant Count Rate in December improved modestly to 4.7%.
Gold eyes $1,804 and $1,800 as US Treasury yields spike
Gold bears fight back control as US 10-year Treasury yields hit two-year highs. Russia-Ukraine crisis, aggressive Fed rate hike bets triggered the yields spike.
ETH plans to restart new bull rally
Ethereum price witnessed a minor uptrend as it bounced off a crucial support level. This bull rally failed to catch traction, leading to a steep correction back to the aforementioned foothold.
Can Apple earnings provide the catalyst for another rally?
Apple and the Nasdaq both rally despite yields joining the move higher. NASDAQ finishes in the green on Friday as AAPL closes up 0.5%. Apple stock is set to report earnings on January 27.