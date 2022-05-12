NYSE:AMC fell by 12.42% during Wednesday’s trading session.

AMC continues to struggle despite a revival for blockbuster releases.

AMC is planning a Friday the 13th event at its theaters this Friday.

NYSE:AMC has now erased all of its gains from its impressive earnings report earlier this week, and then some. On Wednesday, shares of AMC tumbled by 12.42% and closed the trading session at $10.37. It is the lowest closing price for the meme stock since exactly one year ago on May 12th, 2021. Following that close, the stock would then squeeze to an all-time high price of $72.62.

The broader markets did not fare much better on Wednesday. After a positive start to the day, all three major averages reversed lower following a higher than expected inflation report. The Dow Jones dropped a further 326 basis points, the S&P 500 hit a new low for the year following a 1.65% loss, while the NASDAQ extended its decline by 3.18%.

Despite the good earnings and a slew of new Hollywood blockbusters hitting screens, AMC still continues to struggle financially. While Wall Street was pleased with the narrower than expected loss for the quarter, it was still a loss. The company is also rapidly using its cash and still carries a high debt load, even though it has been alleviating its long-term debts. Simply put, this is a market environment that is punishing companies that are not profitable, and AMC is certainly not profitable at this time.

AMC stock forecast

AMC is planning another event this week in celebration of Friday the 13th day of May. As can be expected, AMC is planning to play seven different films from the classic Friday the 13th horror movie series. It is one of a series of specific events AMC holds for movie goers throughout the year, and the company is hoping it will attract a larger number of fans this weekend.