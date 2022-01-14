AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment hits freefall as investors turn on CEO

- NYSE:AMC fell by 9.07% during Thursday’s trading session.
- AMC investors did not look kindly upon CEO Adam Aron selling more shares.
- Yahoo Finance and 40 Finance named GameStop and AMC the top retail victory in history.
NYSE:AMC is officially in freefall as the stock hit an eight-month low during Thursday’s trading session. Shares of the meme stock tumbled by a further 9.07% and closed the day at $20.66. Shares of AMC are now down over 22% since the start of the year with no end to the pain in sight for AMC Apes. Even coming off of the best month at the box office since the pandemic started, AMC’s stock has not been able to show any signs of turning itself around. Fellow meme stock GameStop (NYSE:GME) has shown some promise in terms of transforming its business, but it has been the same story with shares down 20% since the calendar flipped.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Unfortunately for CEO Adam Aron, his loyal Apes have not looked too kindly upon his recent sale of stock. Aron sold a further $7 million in shares earlier this week and has promised on social media that there will not be any further sales. Still, the very mantra behind the AMC Reddit Revolution has been to have diamond hands with AMC’s stock. Now that the leader of the company is selling, there might not be much incentive for retail investors to hold on.
AMC stock forecast
Yahoo Finance and popular YouTube channel 40 Finance recently named the AMC and GameStop short squeeze as the greatest victory in the history of retail trading. As we approach the one year anniversary, AMC and GameStop both see their stocks struggling to hold their inflated levels. The more that time passes, the less chance there seems to be for another short squeeze to happen.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats before testing 1.1500, eyes on US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and started to retreat toward 1.1450 after rising to 1.1480 area during the European trading hours on Friday. The dollar selloff seems to have lost its steam as investors shift their attention to US Retail Sales, Industrial Production and UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3700 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3700 as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK economy grew by 0.9% on a monthly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. On a negative note Industrial Production expanded by only 0.1% in the same period.
Gold edges lower after meeting resistance near $1,830
Gold erased a large portion of its daily gains after advancing toward $1,830 earlier in the day. Ahead of the high-tier data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1.5%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820
Ethereum price could be preparing for a reversal as a bullish chart pattern is forming. Ethereum bulls are eyeing a 12% ascent toward $3,820 if the token slices above $3,398.
US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data? Premium
Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census Bureau on Friday, January 14. Investors expect sales to remain unchanged at $639.8 billion in December.