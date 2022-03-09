AMC stock jumps around on Tuesday but eventually closes in positive territory.

AMC Entertainment should see more gains on Tuesday as risk is back on.

The movie theater stock needs to hold above support at $14.54.

Update: AMC stock is currently up nearly 2% in the first ten minutes of the regular session on Wednesday. AMC is currently trading at $15.72. Risk assets are pushing higher on Wednesday as a rally finally takes hold following positive moves earlier from the main European indices. AMC shares will next look to test the $16 level where there has been quite a lot of recent volume. Holding $14.54 is key to the stock's medium-term outlook but the overall tone is still volatile as the geo-political situation develops. Wednesday though should see further gains for AMC to build on the small move on Tuesday. This would further reinforce the recent base in the stock above $14.54. Ultimately a test above $21 would then be the next target for bulls. To test there though markets need to retrace a lot of recent looses and the oil price will need to remain calm, a big ask.

AMC stock was volatile as per usual on Tuesday as the stock searched for direction. Some positive moves from the main indices saw AMC shares attempt to open over 1% higher, but it was a choppy session and the stock struggled for any sort of momentum. AMC Entertainment eventually did close over 1% higher at $15.39 which was a gain of 1.18%. The stock is set for more gains on Wednesday as European markets react positively to proposals for joint EU debt issuance and reports that the civilian evacuation ceasefire is holding in Ukraine.

AMC stock news

The new Batman movie generated plenty of interest both for moviegoers and for AMC investors. The takings appear to be strong and that led to investors trying to push AMC higher on Monday after a strong weekend box office. But the overall negative environment for stocks was too powerful and AMC apes were not able to push the stock higher.

Tuesday was more promising and high-risk stocks did recover despite the main indices closing down on the day. We also heard from AMC supremo Adam Aron as he said there had already been a benefit from AMC accepting some forms of crypto payment. He also said they may look to launch their cryptocurrency in the future. AMC did say on Monday that the Batman weekend attendance was the third-highest weekend since the pandemic. While this is positive it needs to be a lot more in our view. The environment has completely changed.

AMC Entertainment earlier managed to refund and lengthen some of its debt profile but it still carries too much debt in a rising interest rate environment. Inflation and costs are also soaring and AMC will struggle to pass these on to consumers. Consumers naturally scale back on luxury items when inflation hits their pockets. It is already doing so at petrol forecourts and there is a lot more to come. AMC is not well-positioned for this in our view, and it is not alone, many stocks will struggle.

AMC stock forecast

Holding $14.54 is key and AMC has yet to close below this level despite an intraday break. Holding here should give a bounce and this then has $21.04 as the key resistance. We feel it is unlikely to break through. AMC has put in a bottoming formation though, so never say never. The longer time the stock holds above $14.54 then the greater chance of $21.04 being broken.

AMC stock chart, daily

On the 15-minute chart below we can see a lot of volume resistance around $18, so this will be tough to get through. Opening above $16 should see a quick move to $17 and then a likely stabilization.