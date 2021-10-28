AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment falls as retail investors turn to wild crypto markets

Speaking of the new meme stocks, the Trump-related companies enjoyed a nice rebound on Wednesday. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) and Phunware, Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) jumped higher by 9.85% and 9.89% respectively after tumbling for the first two days of the week. Investors should keep in mind that DWAC is still a pre-merger SPAC stock, and Phunware has had no official connection with Trump’s Truth Social platform.

AMC has been falling out of favor as of late, as retail investors rotate into new meme stocks and cryptocurrencies . The crypto markets have been on fire as both Bitcoin and Ethereum approach new all-time highs once again, while other popular cryptos like Solana hit fresh highs of their own. But one meme crypto has been outperforming them all as of late as Shiba Inu Coin, adoringly known as Shib has gained over 100% during the past week already, and continues to reach new all-time highs on a daily basis.

NYSE:AMC extended its decline on Wednesday as the stock has now dropped by 15% over the past five trading days. Shares of AMC fell by 3.58% during Wednesday's session and closed the day at $34.76. The move lower came alongside an overall red day for the broader markets, as all three major indices failed to continue their recent surge. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones both closed below water, while the NASDAQ closed the day flat as mega-cap tech stocks took a breather from earnings reports. The markets will be watching Thursday, as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reports its third quarter earnings after the market closes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.