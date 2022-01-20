AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment falls again as markets tumble into the close

- NYSE:AMC fell by 2.76% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- AMC attempts to save face with shareholders by handing out NFTs.
- GameStop nears double digits for the first time since before the short squeeze event.
NYSE:AMC continues to lose ground as any credibility that was made during the short squeezes last year has long eroded. On Wednesday, shares of AMC fell by a further 2.76% and closed the trading session at $18.32. It was another frustrating day for traders as all three major indices were back in the red by the closing bell. The NASDAQ led the way once again with a loss of 1.15% as the tech-heavy index is now 10% off of its all-time highs that were set as recently as November. The Dow Jones fell by 339 basis points and the S&P 500 fell by 0.97% as the bleak start to earnings season continued for the US markets.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
After AMC CEO Adam Aron sold off tens of millions of dollars in stock over the past few weeks, the company is attempting to save face with its shareholders. On Wednesday it was announced that the company would be gifting 425,000 shareholders with NFT collectibles. These may be a part of AMC’s long-term plans to be able to airdrop discounts and other gifts to their shareholders, as the company takes a small cut from every NFT transaction that is made.
AMC stock forecast
AMC’s main meme running mate, GameStop (NYSE:GME), has also been struggling since the turn of the year. Shares of GameStop nearly fell below $100 for the first time since before the short squeeze last year. GameStop has been on a rapid descent, but things escalated on Tuesday when the gaming industry was flipped on its head by the merger between Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Activision-Blizzard.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 on firmer yields, ECB Minutes eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, paring back gains amid a rebound in the US dollar. The data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday that the annual CPI in the euro area was 5% in December, matching the market expectation and the flash estimate. Investors await ECB's December Meeting Accounts and mid-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3650 as US dollar tracks yields higher
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3650, as firmer Treasury yields fuel a rebound in the US dollar across the board. Looming UK political and Brexit uncertainties limit the pair's upside. Hotter inflation in Britain keeps the BOE rate hike expectations intact.
Gold keeps its sight on $1,850 bullish target
Gold price has stalled its upsurge, consolidating below two-month highs of $1,844 amid firmer yields. China’s policy easing driven risk-on mood also limits gold’s gains. Although decade-high inflation rates globally have gold bulls covered.
Dogecoin price eyes 30% gains as DOGE bulls put an end to retracement
DOGE price has seen three major uptrends face blockade around the same hurdle. The most recent rally failed to breach this barrier, leading to a steep correction.
Tesla: More than just an EV car company?
Tesla is most well known for its electric cars. However, Elon Musk has long claimed that Tesla is more than just a car company. Tesla wants to become a key supplier of energy storage.