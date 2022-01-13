AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment extends drop as meme stocks continue sell off

In box office news , it is already being projected that this weekend’s debut of Scream 5 could potentially top the massive success that Spider Man: No Way Home saw over the holidays. Spider Man has held the number one spot at theaters for four straight weeks, but analysts are expecting that Scream 5 will take top spot this weekend with ticket sales in excess of $20 million USD.

Could the CEO of AMC have paper hands? It’s certainly what it looks like as Adam Aronn continues to sell shares of the stock. This week Aron sold a further $7.1 million in AMC shares although he did tweet on Wednesday that he is finished with the sell off. While executives selling stock isn’t always a sign they are bearish, with an inflated stock price like AMC has it appears that Aron may think the stock price has further to fall. Aron really missed the boat back in June when he could have sold his shares at triple their current price.

NYSE:AMC is going through another rough patch as AMC Apes continue to hang on to the prospect of another short squeeze. Shares of AMC fell by 0.31% on Wednesday and closed the trading day at $22.72. Meme stocks struggled to stay afloat during the session as rising inflation and impending higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve are putting more pressure on these companies with poor fundamentals. Alongside AMC, GameStop (NYSE:GME), ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) were all trading below water, while VincoVentures (NASDAQ:BBIG) managed to pop higher by 23.08% during Wednesday’s session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.