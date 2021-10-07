AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment drops lower as meme stock sector is left behind

- NYSE:AMC fell by 0.62% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- AMC management is taking the right steps towards lowering its debt.
- Meme stocks are left behind as the market rallies on debt ceiling extension.
NYSE:AMC could not utilize all of its recent headlines to put together another positive session on Wednesday. Shares of AMC fell by 0.62% and closed the trading day at $36.83. AMC had recently climbed higher on the back of the strongest weekend for movie theaters since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also announced that it would be accepting Dogecoin to pay for digital gift cards, and released a slew of promotions for shareholders and moviegoers for the month of October. Despite all of this, shares of AMC continue to trend downwards, even on a day where the markets rallied into the close following the Senate GOP agreeing to extend the debt ceiling deadline until December.
Another positive step for AMC is that management is being proactive about reducing the amount of debt the company has. AMC currently has about $5.5 billion in interest charging debt on its balance sheet. For a company that is not operating at a profit, or even near the levels of pre-pandemic times, this could act as an anchor and weigh AMC down. Luckily, AMC has been focussing on paying down its debt, and could potentially be making a profit within the next few years. That is, if AMC is still in operations by that time.
AMC stock forecast
It was another tough session for meme stock investors as AMC was not the only stock to close lower. GameStop (NYSE:GME), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) all closed below water on Wednesday. Meanwhile, shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) gained during the session. Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the big loser yet again as shares fell below $1.00 after falling by 40% on Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
