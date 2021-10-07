AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment drops lower as meme stock sector is left behind

NYSE:AMC fell by 0.62% during Wednesday’s trading session.

AMC management is taking the right steps towards lowering its debt.

Meme stocks are left behind as the market rallies on debt ceiling extension.

NYSE:AMC could not utilize all of its recent headlines to put together another positive session on Wednesday. Shares of AMC fell by 0.62% and closed the trading day at $36.83. AMC had recently climbed higher on the back of the strongest weekend for movie theaters since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also announced that it would be accepting Dogecoin to pay for digital gift cards, and released a slew of promotions for shareholders and moviegoers for the month of October. Despite all of this, shares of AMC continue to trend downwards, even on a day where the markets rallied into the close following the Senate GOP agreeing to extend the debt ceiling deadline until December.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Another positive step for AMC is that management is being proactive about reducing the amount of debt the company has. AMC currently has about $5.5 billion in interest charging debt on its balance sheet. For a company that is not operating at a profit, or even near the levels of pre-pandemic times, this could act as an anchor and weigh AMC down. Luckily, AMC has been focussing on paying down its debt, and could potentially be making a profit within the next few years. That is, if AMC is still in operations by that time.

AMC stock forecast

It was another tough session for meme stock investors as AMC was not the only stock to close lower. GameStop (NYSE:GME), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) all closed below water on Wednesday. Meanwhile, shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) gained during the session. Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the big loser yet again as shares fell below $1.00 after falling by 40% on Wednesday.