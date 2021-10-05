AMC Stock Price: AMC entertainment drops despite venom and bond setting pandemic records

- NYSE:AMC fell by 4.39% during Monday’s session.
- New blockbusters brought moviegoers flocking back to theaters on the weekend.
- More reports of suspicious activity by Robinhood executives amidst further investigations.
NYSE:AMC apes saw their beloved stock fall on Monday despite celebrating the single best non-holiday weekend since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of AMC fell by 4.39% on Monday and closed the trading session at $36.77. AMC continues its current downtrend as the stock has now lost over 23.0% during the past month, and shareholders are patiently awaiting for shares to bottom out. It doesn’t help that the broader markets are also in the midst of a minor correction that saw the NASDAQ fall by 2.14% and the Dow Jones and S&P 500 sell off as well. Generally when the markets are volatile, meme stocks have been the first to see shareholders show their paper hands.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Over the weekend, AMC and other theaters saw a tremendous return from moviegoers as two blockbusters were released. Venom: There Will Be Carnage and No Time to Die, the new James Bond film smashed the non-holiday weekend records since the start of COVID-19. Although this is promising for AMC, it remains unseen if these high ticket sales will continue, or if theaters need to rely on big opening weekends to sustain its business. For its part, AMC is also launching a number of promotions during the month of October which has been historically dominated by the release of new horror movies.
AMC stock forecast
Amidst the ongoing investigations following the lawsuit against Citadel Securities and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) more information has been leaked. It was revealed that a Robinhood executive sold shares of AMC just two days before the brokerage stopped its users from buying shares. Robinhood is definitely feeling the pressure of the scrutiny, as the stock has lost nearly 7.0% over the past week, and fell by a further 2.32% during Monday’s session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.16 on damp market mood
EUR/USD is battling 1.16, down as worries about higher energy costs, the US debt ceiling and China's indebted property developers weigh on sentiment and boost the safe-haven dollar. Services PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3600 on Brexit woes, firmer dollar
GBP/USD is trading under 1.36, paring Monday's gains. The EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and ongoing petrol shortages are pushing the pound down. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows related to inflation fears among other issues.
XAU/USD looks to test strong support at $1749
Gold price is consolidating the retreat from weekly highs of $1771, as the market mood improves and caps the rebound in the US dollar across its main peers.
Three reasons why Ethereum price is going to $5,000
Ethereum price has breached a bull flag pattern, forecasting a $4,816 target. Transactional data shows entry into the price discovery phase is closer than anticipated.
US ISM Services PMI Preview: Eyes on inflation, employment details
The Institue for Supply Management is expected to report an expansion in the US service sector's economic activity for the 16th month in a row in September with the Services PMI posting 60, following August's print of 61.7.