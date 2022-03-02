AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment beats analyst estimates for the fourth quarter

AMC also announced that it is having an executive team shuffle as well. Head of US operations, John McDonald, is retiring after 47 years with the company, and Stephen Colanero is stepping away from his position as executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer. The news comes on the heels of AMC hiring Ellen Copaken earlier in February for the new VP of Growth Strategy.

The moment AMC Apes have been waiting for came after hours on Tuesday, as AMC reported its Q4 2021 earnings. The company did not disappoint as AMC beat on both revenue and earnings per share for the quarter. AMC cited that Spider Man: No Way Home gave the company a major revenue boost, which can be either good or bad news depending on how you choose to look at it. AMC likely needs blockbusters of the magnitude of Spider Man to meet revenue guidance moving forward. AMC also revealed a co-branded credit card that will be released in the near future.

NYSE: AMC slid during trading hours on Tuesday, ahead of its much anticipated fourth quarter earnings report after the closing bell. Shares of AMC fell by 2.86% and closed the first trading day of March at $18.32. AMC likely succumbed to market weakness during the session, as all three major indices headed south with the situation in Ukraine intensifying over the past day. The Dow Jones tumbled by 597 basis points, as the blue-chip index was hit by oil prices hitting a seven-year high during the session. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ fell by 1.55% and 1.59% respectively as well.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.