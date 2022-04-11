- NYSE:AMC fell by 7.55% during Friday’s trading session.
- Meme stocks tumble to close the week as the sector continues to show weakness.
- AMC found support at its 50-day moving average, for now.
NYSE:AMC made it eight straight losing days on the eighth day of April, as the movie theater stock continued to fall lower. On Friday, shares of AMC tumbled by 7.55% and closed the trading week at $18.24. In total, AMC’s stock fell by 22% this week, as investors move further away from the 45% gain the stock saw just a couple of weeks ago. Major averages posted a losing week as the FOMC meeting minutes from the Fed continued to put downward pressure on the markets. On Friday, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ closed lower for the third straight day, while the Dow Jones was the only index in the green, gaining 137 basis points.
It was another rough week for meme stocks as the sector extended its downward trend on Friday. Cannabis stocks continued to fall despite the recent passing of the MORE Act bill in the House of Representatives. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) were both in the red, as the latter erased any gains from its positive earnings report earlier this week. GameStop (NYSE:GME) was also trading lower, while Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) declined by 6.88% after a stock downgrade from Goldman Sachs.
AMC stock forecast
AMC managed to bounce off of its intraday lows of $18.13 and close above its 50-day moving average price of $18.20. For now, this price level might be acting as a level of support, although if the stock sees a ninth straight losing session on Monday, it will likely lose its 50-day moving average. A drop below that will definitely be a bearish sign for the stock, so investors might want to brace themselves for more pain in the near future.
