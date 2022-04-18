- NYSE:AMC gained 0.04% during Monday’s trading session.
- Meme stocks are back in the headlines after a couple of major stock split announcements.
- Social media was abuzz after Elon Musk bought a 9% stake in Twitter.
NYSE:AMC started the week off on a flat note after the stock for the world’s largest cinema chain lost 22.66% last week. On Monday, shares of AMC edged higher by 0.04% and closed the first trading session of the week at $23.31. AMC underperformed the broader markets as all three major indices shrugged off the war in Ukraine and closed higher to start the week. The Dow Jones gained 103 basis points while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rallied by 0.81% and 1.9% respectively during the session.
Last week meme stocks were in the headlines once again after two prominent Reddit stocks announced upcoming stock splits. Both Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) are seeking approval to split their stock at an unspecified ratio in the near future. These two stocks are certainly two of the more popular companies amongst retail traders, especially on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit. Stock splits have also been popular amongst retail traders, as it allows greater access to high-priced stocks that may otherwise be unaffordable to traders with smaller accounts. Both Tesla and GameStop continued their strong recent performance by gaining 5.61% and 3.47% respectively during Monday’s session.
AMC stock forecast
Speaking of Tesla, its enigmatic CEO was back in the headlines on Monday. Elon Musk bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter worth roughly $3 billion. Musk now becomes the largest single shareholder in the company. The move comes as Musk has been rumored to be interested in starting his own social media platform. It remains unclear as to how much influence Musk will have in Twitter moving forward, although he is one of the platform’s most popular users. Shares of Twitter were up 27.13% on Monday following the news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
