- NYSE:AMC gained 0.04% during Monday’s trading session.
- Meme stocks are back in the headlines after a couple of major stock split announcements.
- Social media was abuzz after Elon Musk bought a 9% stake in Twitter.
NYSE:AMC started the week off on a flat note after the stock for the world’s largest cinema chain lost 22.66% last week. On Monday, shares of AMC edged higher by 0.04% and closed the first trading session of the week at $23.31. AMC underperformed the broader markets as all three major indices shrugged off the war in Ukraine and closed higher to start the week. The Dow Jones gained 103 basis points while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rallied by 0.81% and 1.9% respectively during the session.
Last week meme stocks were in the headlines once again after two prominent Reddit stocks announced upcoming stock splits. Both Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) are seeking approval to split their stock at an unspecified ratio in the near future. These two stocks are certainly two of the more popular companies amongst retail traders, especially on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit. Stock splits have also been popular amongst retail traders, as it allows greater access to high-priced stocks that may otherwise be unaffordable to traders with smaller accounts. Both Tesla and GameStop continued their strong recent performance by gaining 5.61% and 3.47% respectively during Monday’s session.
AMC stock forecast
Speaking of Tesla, its enigmatic CEO was back in the headlines on Monday. Elon Musk bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter worth roughly $3 billion. Musk now becomes the largest single shareholder in the company. The move comes as Musk has been rumored to be interested in starting his own social media platform. It remains unclear as to how much influence Musk will have in Twitter moving forward, although he is one of the platform’s most popular users. Shares of Twitter were up 27.13% on Monday following the news.
