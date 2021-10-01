AMC Stock News: AMC Entertainment surges despite steady stream of troubling news

- NYSE:AMC gained 7.09% during Thursday’s session.
- AMC CEO Adam Aron announces the company is repurchasing some of its first lien debt.
- AMC rolls out yet another promotion to try and lure customers back to theaters.
NYSE:AMC bucked its recent trend and rode higher on Thursday, amidst another turbulent day on the broader markets to close the month of September. Shares of AMC surged by 7.09% on Thursday and closed the trading day at $38.06. It was the largest move higher for AMC since the beginning of the month. Shares of AMC closed the month down 13%, which illustrates what kind of month it has been not just for AMC but for the major indices as well. It was the worst month since March 2020 for the S&P 500 and likewise the NASDAQ and Dow Jones both lost ground as well.
An announcement from CEO Adam Aron does show that the company is still trying to turn around its financial situation despite a steady loss of business. AMC is reportedly repurchasing $35 million of its first lien debt, which will reduce the company’s annual interest charges by over $5 million. Aron and AMC have continued to try and pay down the company’s debt, even as more accumulates. The company has raised capital several times during the period where the stock price has been inflated, which has only proven to further dilute the outstanding shares held by retail investors.
AMC stock price forecast
AMC has added another promotion in the month of October in hopes of luring customers back to its theaters. Previously the company announced that it would be rolling out $5.00 surprise scary movies for horror movie fans to attend. Now, with the impending release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, AMC is offering its shareholders the ability to bring a friend for free when they purchase tickets to the movie.
