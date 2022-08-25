AMC CEO Adam Aron took the time to tweet about an upcoming product from the company earlier this week. Despite the ongoing confusion about the APE preferred shares, Aron took the time to address the new microwavable popcorn for viewers who prefer to watch movies from home. It might be a decent new product for AMC which seems to be acknowledging that the pandemic has caused many people to prefer staying home to watch movies.

Following what famed short seller Jim Chanos announced he was doing with both shares of AMC and APE (NYSE:APE), other investors might be getting similar ideas. Chanos believes that the two assets will eventually have the same value, making this a classic arbitrage example. Both AMC and APE rose higher on Wednesday, for the first time since the APE preferred shares were released on Monday. The math that AMC has provided is that the fair value of AMC’s stock is the price of AMC added to the price of APE. This means as of closing on Wednesday, shares of AMC are worth about $16.71.

NYSE:AMC snapped its recent five-day losing streak and eked out a modest gain after the broader markets rebounded after two negative days. On Wednesday, shares of AMC added 0.21% and closed the trading session at $9.58. Stocks closed higher after two bearish sessions ahead of the annual Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming. All three major indices rose as the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 snapped their respective three-day losing streaks. Overall, the Dow added 59 basis points, the S&P 500 rose by 0.29%, and the NASDAQ posted a 0.41% gain during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.