It could be another slow summer weekend at the box office for AMC. The battle for top spot is likely between the new Dragon Ball animated film or the Idris Elba led Beast. There is some fanfare surrounding Dragon Ball as it provided a sneak preview at this year’s ComiCon in San Diego, as well as the Crunchyroll Expo in San Jose. Anime movies have been known to have very loyal fans so AMC and other theater chains are hoping for a large turnout this weekend.

The miraculous short squeeze for home furnishing retailer Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) came to a sudden halt on Thursday. This wasn’t a trading halt, rather news of an SEC filing by RC Ventures that showed an intent to sell its 10% stake in the company. The firm is owned by GameStop (NYSE: GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen, who started the short squeeze with reports of long out of the money call options on the stock. Cohen’s filing showed he is selling over 9.4 million shares of BBBY, likely capitalizing on the rapid price increase over the past couple of weeks.

NYSE: AMC extended its declines on Thursday as the meme stock rally was stopped dead in its tracks after an unexpected filing with the SEC. Shares of AMC tanked by 9.01% and closed the trading session at a price of $19.43. Stocks inched higher across the board on Thursday as all three major indices closed in the green. Investors paused earlier in the session as housing sales dropped by 6% in July signalling a recession for the housing market. Overall, the Dow Jones added 18 basis points, the S&P 500 rose by 0.23%, and the NASDAQ gained 0.21% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.