- NYSE:AMC fell by 4.49% during Friday’s trading session.
- APE and other meme stocks tumble as well as selling pressure intensifies.
- Dragon Ball seems to be taking the top spot at domestic box offices so far this weekend.
NYSE:AMC closed out a volatile week of trading following the debut of its APE Preferred Shares on Monday. On Friday, shares of AMC tumbled lower by 4.49% and closed the trading week at a price of $9.14. The markets were in free fall after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave his annual speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell noted that there could be more pain ahead as the Fed continues on with its hawkish stance on lowering inflation. Overall, the Dow Jones sank by 1,008 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 3.37%, and the NASDAQ plummeted by 3.94% during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Friday’s sell off hit the meme stock sector hard as well. Not only did AMC fall lower but its APE preferred shares (NYSE:APE) also plummeted by 4.83%. The combined price of both shares is said to equal the true value of AMC’s stock right now, so after the first week of trading, the price sits at $15.64. GameStop (NYSE:GME) also fell lower on Friday with a 3.19% loss that saw the stock nearly lose the $30.00 price level. The lone bright spot for meme traders? Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) somehow turned in a positive day as the stock rose higher by 5.94%.
AMC stock forecast
The box office looks to be heading towards another slow weekend as Dragon Ball’s latest movie sits atop the standings. Last weekend, Dragon Ball led the way with a dismal $21.1 million at the box office, fending off the movie Beast which came in second with $11.6 million. This slow end to the summer could be felt in what is historically one of AMC’s best quarters.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
EUR/USD struggles around parity amid hawkish ECB/Fed speakers, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD buyers seem to catch a breather after a volatile start to the NFP week. The major currency pair initially slumped towards the one-week low before closing the day with mild gains around the parity levels, not to forget the retreat from 1.0029.
Gold bulls pull out at key daily resistance
Gold trades heavy in a bearish territory with potential demand sighted at around $1,710. Powell's Jackson Hole speech has reinforced the message that multiple and sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, supporting the greenback.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are struggling to recover from a slump after the recent bloodbath that hit the crypto market. The Fed Chairman’s speech fueled the dip in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
Are central banks responsible for the mess we see now?
Everywhere you look there is criticism of central banks–do they fall into line when a president or prime minister leans on them (the autonomy issue)? Are they responsible for the mess we see now or can we blame Putin?