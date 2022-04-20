Speaking of Hycroft Mining, on a day where a majority of stocks were trading higher including the NASDAQ index as a whole, HYMC fell by 4.40%. The stock is still up by more than 40% since AMC announced it would be investing in the struggling miner, but has lost about 20% over the past week. It remains to be seen what impact this investment will have on Hycroft, or AMC for that matter, but so far the boost each stock received has faded following the announcement.

AMC and other meme stocks rose alongside the markets as the Russell 2000 rose by 2.1% as investors adopted a higher risk tolerance on Tuesday. AMC itself reclaimed its key 50-day moving average which indicates that the stock has flipped back to a slightly more bullish sentiment in the short-term. It seems like just yesterday the stock gained 45% during a single session after it announced an investment in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC). The stock has essentially erased all of those gains in the weeks following, but seems to have found some support for the time being.

NYSE:AMC bounced back on Tuesday alongside a broader market rally as investors mostly shrugged off Monday’s fears over another imminent rate hike. Shares of AMC jumped by 6.86% and closed the trading session at $18.68 . Signs of the economy reopening continued to boost investor sentiment as the CDC officially lifted mask mandates on transportation vehicles including airlines. All three major indices soared for one of the best sessions in April. The Dow Jones gained 499 basis points while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rose by 1.61% and 2.15% respectively during the bullish session.

