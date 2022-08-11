NYSE:AMC gained 5.41% during Wednesday’s trading session.

Meme stocks were trading lower in the morning but closed the session strong.

AMC is banking on APE and more short squeezes to battle the summer blues.

NYSE:AMC looked to be extending its pullback in the morning but the stock managed to pull out a strong finish. On Wednesday, shares of AMC added a further 5.41% and closed the trading session at $23.67. Thanks to its recent surge, AMC is now firmly trading above both its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Stocks soared higher after the July CPI Report suggested that inflation is slowing in the US economy. While inflation still came in high at 8.5%, the number came in below the consensus 8.7% from analysts on Wall Street. Overall, the Dow Jones gained 535 basis points, the S&P 500 rose by 2.13%, and the NASDAQ added 2.89% during the session.

Meme stocks were trading lower in contrast to the broader market rally in the morning. AMC, GameStop (NYSE:GME), and Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) all started the day below water but surged into the green by the closing bell. Bed Bath and Beyond led the way again, posting a 7.35% gain while GameStop inched higher by just 0.55% to hold the $40.00 price level.

AMC stock forecast

AMC shocked the world by announcing a new listed preferred share under the ticker symbol APE at its recent quarterly earnings call. Is it a legitimate strategy or a distraction away from another disappointing quarter? CEO Adam Aron has Apes distracted right now by calling for another short squeeze, and thus far it has been effective. The real question is about how long Aron can keep the momentum going by distracting investors from a struggling box office.