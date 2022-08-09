Domestic box offices had another fairly strong weekend at theaters. Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train took top spot bringing in over $30 million. Tom Cruise’s Top Gun:Maverick crossed another massive milestone as it has now surpassed the box office revenues of TItanic at domestic theaters in the US. The film needs to bring in another $16 million to surpass the Avengers: Infinity War to move into sixth place on the all-time list.

Is meme stock mania back? Social media was abuzz with chatter as the original meme stocks soared higher on Monday. While both AMC and GameStop (NYSE:GME) added to their recent rallies, it was Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) that led the way with a staggering 39.8% gain for the day. Once again there was no real catalyst for the squeeze other than a high short interest and unusually high social media chatter on websites like r/WallStreetBets on Reddit.

NYSE:AMC kicked the week off in the green yet again as the meme stock extended its recent rally to six consecutive trading days. On Monday, shares of AMC added a further 7.75% and closed the trading session at $23.90. Stocks were seeking direction to start the week as all three major indices opened in the green, but the NASDAQ and S&P 500 slipped into the red after a stark warning from NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). Overall, the Dow Jones managed a small gain of 29 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ dipped lower by 0.12% and 0.10% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.