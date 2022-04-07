- NYSE:AMC fell by 3.87% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Retail traders have a petition to remove AMC from dark pools.
- The AMC app and site crashed, upsetting its members.
NYSE:AMC dropped yet again on Wednesday, as the meme stock extends its losing streak to six straight sessions. Shares of AMC fell by 3.87% and closed the trading day at $20.39. The next stop for AMC might be its 50-day moving average price of $18.04. If the stock falls below that it could be in freefall mode for the foreseeable future. The broader markets retreated for the second straight day as the Fed’s FOMC meeting minutes revealed that it would continue to tighten its policies with higher interest rates and reduce its balance sheet. In response, the Dow Jones dropped by 144 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.97%, and the NASDAQ plummeted by 2.22% during the session.
Retail traders unveiled a Change.ORG petition targeting major politicians like Elizabeth Warren and SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. It is intended to have meme stocks like AMC and GameStop (NYSE:GME) removed from dark pools, as it is claimed that institutions are able to manipulate the stock outside of the market. This is seen as an unfair advantage that retail traders do not have, although the existence of dark pools have predated any retail-led short squeezes from the past two years.
AMC stock forecast
In other news, the AMC site and app crashed on Wednesday as pre-sales for tickets to Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which debuts on May 6th. It’s not the first time AMC’s site has experienced a crash due to tickets going on sale, but it certainly isn’t a good look for a company that desperately needs to get as many tickets sold as possible. Some reported the site was down for more than two hours, allowing people on other sites to book up AMC theaters before its own members could.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
