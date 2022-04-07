NYSE:AMC fell by 3.87% during Wednesday’s trading session.

Retail traders have a petition to remove AMC from dark pools.

The AMC app and site crashed, upsetting its members.

NYSE:AMC dropped yet again on Wednesday, as the meme stock extends its losing streak to six straight sessions. Shares of AMC fell by 3.87% and closed the trading day at $20.39. The next stop for AMC might be its 50-day moving average price of $18.04. If the stock falls below that it could be in freefall mode for the foreseeable future. The broader markets retreated for the second straight day as the Fed’s FOMC meeting minutes revealed that it would continue to tighten its policies with higher interest rates and reduce its balance sheet. In response, the Dow Jones dropped by 144 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.97%, and the NASDAQ plummeted by 2.22% during the session.

Retail traders unveiled a Change.ORG petition targeting major politicians like Elizabeth Warren and SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. It is intended to have meme stocks like AMC and GameStop (NYSE:GME) removed from dark pools, as it is claimed that institutions are able to manipulate the stock outside of the market. This is seen as an unfair advantage that retail traders do not have, although the existence of dark pools have predated any retail-led short squeezes from the past two years.

In other news, the AMC site and app crashed on Wednesday as pre-sales for tickets to Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which debuts on May 6th. It’s not the first time AMC’s site has experienced a crash due to tickets going on sale, but it certainly isn’t a good look for a company that desperately needs to get as many tickets sold as possible. Some reported the site was down for more than two hours, allowing people on other sites to book up AMC theaters before its own members could.