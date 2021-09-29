AMC Stock News: AMC Entertainment drops as meme sector takes a beating

Speaking of horror movies, October is right around the corner and is always a popular time for new scary releases. In an attempt to capitalize on this, AMC is launching a Thrills and Chills campaign for the entire month . In this promotion, moviegoers will pay $5.00 for a surprise screening of a scary movie. Customers won’t know which movie they are attending until it starts, and AMC is banking on a cheaper ticket price to bring business back to its theaters. It is just the latest in a long line of promotions that the company is undertaking to lure customers back following the pandemic.

AMC shareholders are looking ahead to previously unreleased blockbusters from Hollywood as the movie industry begins to open back up . The new James Bond movie is the next major theatrical release that should bring moviegoers back to theaters. The industry is still reeling from Walt DIsney’s (NYSE:DIS) lack of commitment to releasing its movies exclusively in theaters beyond 2021. The company made headlines earlier this year when it simultaneously released its movies in theaters and on its streaming platform Disney+.

NYSE:AMC shareholders are stuck inside of a horror movie right now as the stock continues to head south following another painful session. On Tuesday, shares of AMC fell by 5.85% and closed the trading day at $36.99 . This represents the lowest the stock has closed since late August, which is further illustrated in the stock losing 14.64% over the past month. AMC’s dip on Tuesday came alongside a broader market sell off that saw the NASDAQ record its worst finish since March. All three major indices were in decline as 10-year treasury bond yields hit their highest mark since June.

