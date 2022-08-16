Over the weekend, AMC CEO Adam Aron sent out a tweet that had some people scratching their heads. Aron has been especially zealous during this recent squeeze for the stock, and has used this momentum to praise the further dilution of the stock. The Silverback explained that each time AMC had diluted the stock, the price of the stock rose. It is a strange narrative that definitely turned some heads, but it is believed Aron was further getting Apes excited over the preferred shares that AMC is distributing which also trade under the ticker symbol, APE.

The meme stock squeeze continued on Monday although both AMC and GameStop (NYSE:GME) were left on the sidelines. Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) extended its hot streak and rose by a further 23.55% during the session. The stock has now gained an improbable 220% over the past month of trading. Bed Bath and Beyond still has a short float of 103% so the stock could continue to squeeze in the coming days as Reddit traders send the stock higher.

NYSE:AMC started the week off on the back foot despite an ongoing short squeeze that has been hitting various meme stocks. On Monday, shares of AMC slipped lower by 0.94% and closed the trading session at $24.21. Stocks extended their recent momentum and built upon its fourth consecutive week of gains. All three major indices closed the day higher yet again to start the week. The Dow Jones rose by 151 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 0.40%, and the NASDAQ added a further 0.62% during the session.

