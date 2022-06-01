Beynon’s comments are fairly representative of how most Wall Street analysts view AMC’s stock. Ticket sales are still down by about 40% so far this year, despite some major blockbuster releases so far . This summer will see the release of even more major franchises including Jurassic World: Domination, Lightyear, and the new Minions movie.

One Wall Street analyst and AMC bear is still not impressed with the company despite Top Gun: Maverick setting a Memorial Day weekend box office record. Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon stood by his Underperform rating and 12-month price target of $6.00 for AMC’s stock. Beynon did cite that if the upcoming summer blockbuster schedule manages to outperform, then he could reconsider these projections.

NYSE:AMC looked like it would be rallying higher to start the week but shares of the movie theater company retraced lower by the closing bell. On Tuesday, shares of AMC dropped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $14.34. The stock opened the day well higher and touched an intraday high price of $16.13 before falling back to its closing price. Despite last week’s rally, AMC still managed to close the month of May lower by 6.0%. The broader markets had a similar performance on Tuesday, as all three major indices edged lower into the close. The Dow Jones fell by 222 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ dropped by 0.63% and 0.41% respectively during the session.

