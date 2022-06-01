- NYSE:AMC fell by 0.62% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- One Wall Street analyst isn’t impressed by Top Gun’s record-setting weekend.
- Ticket sales are still down by 40% despite a slew of new blockbusters coming to theaters.
NYSE:AMC looked like it would be rallying higher to start the week but shares of the movie theater company retraced lower by the closing bell. On Tuesday, shares of AMC dropped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $14.34. The stock opened the day well higher and touched an intraday high price of $16.13 before falling back to its closing price. Despite last week’s rally, AMC still managed to close the month of May lower by 6.0%. The broader markets had a similar performance on Tuesday, as all three major indices edged lower into the close. The Dow Jones fell by 222 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ dropped by 0.63% and 0.41% respectively during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
One Wall Street analyst and AMC bear is still not impressed with the company despite Top Gun: Maverick setting a Memorial Day weekend box office record. Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon stood by his Underperform rating and 12-month price target of $6.00 for AMC’s stock. Beynon did cite that if the upcoming summer blockbuster schedule manages to outperform, then he could reconsider these projections.
AMC stock forecast
Beynon’s comments are fairly representative of how most Wall Street analysts view AMC’s stock. Ticket sales are still down by about 40% so far this year, despite some major blockbuster releases so far. This summer will see the release of even more major franchises including Jurassic World: Domination, Lightyear, and the new Minions movie.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays above 1.0700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and continues to fluctuate above 1.0700. Rising US Treasury bond yields support the dollar ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2600 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is moving sideways near 1.2600 mid-week as investors await the next catalyst. The ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings will be featured in the US economic docket later in the day. The Fed will release its Beige Book as well.
Gold struggles to recover from $1,830 as US yields edge higher
Gold stays on the back foot on Wednesday and trades at its lowest level in nearly two weeks at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory ahead of key US data, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Shiba Inu burn rate plummets with Ryoshi disappearance, SHIB could crash like Terra’s LUNA
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coin's burn rate took a hit after the mysterious disappearance of SHIB founder Ryoshi. Experts at Finder believe that could crash like Terra, as the project lacks usability.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!