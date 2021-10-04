AMC Stock News: AMC Entertainment closes higher as CEO reveals new innovations

- NYSE:AMC gained 1.05% during Friday’s trading session.
- CEO Adam Aron reveals some new innovations that have investors excited.
- Domestic movie ticket sales are plummeting by the week.
NYSE:AMC is attempting to put its awful month of September in the rear-view mirror and turn things around to start the fourth quarter. Shares of AMC gained 1.05% on Friday, and closed the first trading session of the month at $38.46. The broader markets also seemed to want to end a forgettable September that saw all three major indices pull back, with the S&P 500 having its worst month since March of 2020. U.S. markets surged on Friday as Wall Street kicked off the final quarter of 2021 in style. It remains to be seen if the bullishness will continue, but the fourth quarter has historically been a lucrative one for the stock market.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
AMC CEO Adam Aron had shareholders talking on Friday after he made a couple of announcements late on Thursday. First, AMC is paying off $35 million in debt, which is great for the business in the long-term but not exactly stock moving news. After that he announced what he calls new innovations that AMC was cooking up for the rest of 2021. These include showing musicals, live sports events from the UFC and WWE, as well reiterating a previous announcement that AMC will now allow the purchase of tickets with cryptocurrencies.
AMC stock price forecast
Another report from earlier in the week reported that domestic theater sales are tumbling by the week. In the matter of just a few weeks, ticket sales have plunged to a third of what they were during the summer months. AMC is counting on a slew of blockbuster releases in the fall, as well as offering promotions for cheaper movies and buy one get one free tickets for shareholders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.16 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.16, paring s small part of last week's falls. Concerns about China's Evergrande, Sino-American trade tensins, uncertainty about US infrastructure and inflation worries are weighing on sentiment. Fed speakers are eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3550 amid new Brexit tensions
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3550, significantly off last week's lows despite new Brexit concerns. Chief UK Negotiator Frost is set to take a tough stance against the EU on the Northern Irish Protocol.
XAU/USD bears target $1739 if $1749 caves in
Gold price has kicked off the NFP week on the wrong footing, challenging the $1750 psychological barrier amid a rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
Crypto markets to tumble before higher highs
Bitcoin price was under a lot of pressure as it squeezed during its descent. BTC broke out of the falling wedge pattern on October 1 in an explosive manner, taking altcoins for a ride.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory
Ah inflation and watching the yield curve again, it is like back to February and March, except this time we cannot see market man Powell talking his way out of this one. The currency market is where the real money is (sorry equity people but it dwarfs us).