NYSE:AMC gained 20.25% over the past week of trading.

Meme stocks look to continue their momentum ahead of GameStop’s earnings call.

Top Gun Maverick has a record-breaking debut at the box office.

NYSE:AMC reversed course in a major way last week, as the meme stock soared higher by over 20.25%. It was the best week for AMC since it saw a single-day squeeze of 45% at the end of March. The broader markets also snapped their seven-week losing skid, as all three major indices rose higher during the week. With a key jobs report scheduled for later this week, investors will likely be cautiously monitoring any more signs that inflation has peaked for the time being. As of Monday evening, stock futures for all three averages were higher, indicating that we could see the bullish rebound continue from last week.

The meme stock sector in particular was soaring last week, as both AMC and GameStop (NYSE:GME) made major moves to the upside. GameStop jumped by 42% during the five-day trading period, and is showing signs of revival ahead of its quarterly earnings call on Wednesday. GameStop has been busy as of late, after the company announced the launch of a beta version of its non-custodial NFT and crypto wallet that it has created alongside Loopring. Meme stock investors are hoping for some more news on Wednesday about the NFT Marketplace and stock split that the company announced earlier this year.

Some great news for AMC theaters as Top Gun: Maverick had a record-breaking debut at the box office this weekend. The film pulled in $248 million at the global box office already, making it the first $100 million opening weekend of Tom Cruise’s career. The debut is also the fourth highest of the pandemic era, following Spider Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the Batman.