- NYSE:AMC gained 20.25% over the past week of trading.
- Meme stocks look to continue their momentum ahead of GameStop’s earnings call.
- Top Gun Maverick has a record-breaking debut at the box office.
NYSE:AMC reversed course in a major way last week, as the meme stock soared higher by over 20.25%. It was the best week for AMC since it saw a single-day squeeze of 45% at the end of March. The broader markets also snapped their seven-week losing skid, as all three major indices rose higher during the week. With a key jobs report scheduled for later this week, investors will likely be cautiously monitoring any more signs that inflation has peaked for the time being. As of Monday evening, stock futures for all three averages were higher, indicating that we could see the bullish rebound continue from last week.
The meme stock sector in particular was soaring last week, as both AMC and GameStop (NYSE:GME) made major moves to the upside. GameStop jumped by 42% during the five-day trading period, and is showing signs of revival ahead of its quarterly earnings call on Wednesday. GameStop has been busy as of late, after the company announced the launch of a beta version of its non-custodial NFT and crypto wallet that it has created alongside Loopring. Meme stock investors are hoping for some more news on Wednesday about the NFT Marketplace and stock split that the company announced earlier this year.
AMC stock forecast
Some great news for AMC theaters as Top Gun: Maverick had a record-breaking debut at the box office this weekend. The film pulled in $248 million at the global box office already, making it the first $100 million opening weekend of Tom Cruise’s career. The debut is also the fourth highest of the pandemic era, following Spider Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the Batman.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
