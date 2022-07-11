AMC Entertainment stock jumps 15% on Thursday as Chief AMC Ape fuels gains.

AMC CEO Adam Aron takes yet another aim at so-called short sellers.

AMC was forming a bottom as called by us last week.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock got the Adam Aron treatment again last week as Thursday saw a noted spike in its share price to close 15% higher. This was consolidated on Friday when AMC closed 1% higher at $14.66. All in all another solid week of over 8% gains, making two weeks in a row that AMC shares have notched over 8%.

AMC stock news

Of course, AMC CEO Adam Aron took to Twitter to identify when a rumoured squeeze of short-sellers may appear.

I keep getting asked “Wen pounce?” Know this: 1. I always keep my word. 2. I’ve said publicly a pounce would not happen before Second Quarter 2022 earnings are announced. 3. Press release issued today that Q2 earnings to be announced on Thurs, August 4. Read between those lines. — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) July 7, 2022

This is a reference to the previous earnings call in May when Adam Aron promised to pounce on short-sellers but only when the time is right. Regular readers will know that I am bearish on the longer-term prospects for AMC stock. I also view Adam Aron as a smart operator who plays to his retail investor base by whipping up a frenzy when it suits and when conditions dictate. We did outline the strategy for a short-term bounce two weeks ago, saying on June 30: "While we are still negative on the long-term prospect for AMC, there is potential for the short-term rally to continue...Triangles usually result in strong breakouts. However, the breakout is usually in the direction of the trend. This is an upward sloping triangle, so the breakout, in theory, should occur to the upside, giving a target of $22 approximately."

Overall though the AMC CEO must be impressed with Q2 earnings, and this tweet certainly hints at that. Revenue should be strong with Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick raking in record box office returns. The latest Minions movie also set an Independence Day record, so things are looking up for AMC Entertainment.

Will Q2 earnings blow estimates out of the water? We doubt it, but revenue numbers should hold up. We have concerns over debt repayments and lease payments. While we may be critical of Adam Aron's constant tweeting to appease the masses, he did keep AMC afloat through the pandemic. He did a brilliant job, but we feel that job was done partially at the expense of shareholders who were diluted and eventually refused to sanction yet another share issue.

AMC stock forecast

Short term bullish, long-term bearish remains our base case here. There is the potential for this rally to continue, but the CPI print on Wednesday will be the key focus. If the equity backdrop again turns negative then high debt companies such as AMC will once again suffer. We still think there is a strong potential for debt restructuring here, which may mean more dilution in the medium to long term.