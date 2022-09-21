- NYSE:AMC fell by 5.12% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Meme stock traders are upset with their portrayal in an upcoming Netflix documentary.
- AMC, APE, GameStop, and Bed Bath and Beyond all continued to trend lower.
NYSE:AMC fell for the second straight day this week as the world’s largest movie theater chain continued its path below the $10.00 price level. On Tuesday, shares of AMC slipped by 5.12% and closed the trading session at a price of $8.71. Stocks erased the gains made on Monday as investors brace themselves for the Fed rate hike that is being announced on Wednesday morning. It is widely believed that the hike will be a furter 75 basis points as the Fed remains hawkish on inflation levels in the US economy. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 313 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped lower by 1.13%, and the NASDAQ fell by 0.95% during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
There is uproar on Reddit forums, but for once it has nothing to do with short selling a stock. The trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary, Eat the Rich: the GameStop Saga, was released recently and meme stock traders are not happy. From just the trailer, many have said that meme traders are being portrayed poorly and that it is another way of making them look bad in the eyes of society. Some are going as far as to say they are cancelling their Netflix subscriptions over the film, even though the film hasn’t even been released.
AMC APE preferred stock price
Meme stocks struggled again on Tuesday and the sector seems to be succumbing to increased selling pressure during these market sell offs. AMC and APE (NYSE:APE) both fell lower, bringing the total value of AMC’s stock down to just $12.94. GameStop (NYSE:GME) and Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) were also below water during Tuesday’s session.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 0.9900 ahead of Fed
Following the earlier drop that was triggered after Russian President Putin announced partial military mobilization, EUR/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase slightly above 0.9900. Ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcements, investors remain cautious.
GBP/USD recover modestly, trades near 1.1350
GBP/USD staged a rebound and rose toward 1.1350 after having slumped to its weakest level since 1985 near 1.1300 earlier in the day. The greenback holds its ground ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated rate decision, not allowing the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold edges higher on geopolitical risks, focus remains on FOMC
Gold catches some bids during the early European session and climbs to a fresh daily high, around the $1,676 region, reversing a major part of the previous day's losses.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Federal Reserve Monetary Policy: Transparency and the fallacy of forward guidance Premium
The Federal Reserve policies of transparency and forward guidance on interest rates, products of the Bernanke era, have become a burden and mistake.