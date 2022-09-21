NYSE:AMC fell by 5.12% during Tuesday’s trading session.

Meme stock traders are upset with their portrayal in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

AMC, APE, GameStop, and Bed Bath and Beyond all continued to trend lower.

NYSE:AMC fell for the second straight day this week as the world’s largest movie theater chain continued its path below the $10.00 price level. On Tuesday, shares of AMC slipped by 5.12% and closed the trading session at a price of $8.71. Stocks erased the gains made on Monday as investors brace themselves for the Fed rate hike that is being announced on Wednesday morning. It is widely believed that the hike will be a furter 75 basis points as the Fed remains hawkish on inflation levels in the US economy. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 313 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped lower by 1.13%, and the NASDAQ fell by 0.95% during the session.

There is uproar on Reddit forums, but for once it has nothing to do with short selling a stock. The trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary, Eat the Rich: the GameStop Saga, was released recently and meme stock traders are not happy. From just the trailer, many have said that meme traders are being portrayed poorly and that it is another way of making them look bad in the eyes of society. Some are going as far as to say they are cancelling their Netflix subscriptions over the film, even though the film hasn’t even been released.

AMC APE preferred stock price

Meme stocks struggled again on Tuesday and the sector seems to be succumbing to increased selling pressure during these market sell offs. AMC and APE (NYSE:APE) both fell lower, bringing the total value of AMC’s stock down to just $12.94. GameStop (NYSE:GME) and Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) were also below water during Tuesday’s session.