- AMC stock falls nearly 8% on Thursday as markets pivot from Wednesday's relief rally.
- AMC Entertainment is likely to suffer from reduced discretionary spending in a recession.
- Cinema company share price gets hurt by broad market forces, see our latest S&P forecast.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock is likely to be familiar to all of you, but just in case you are a first-time reader, welcome! Here is a brief primer. AMC is a global cinema chain that become a pandemic poster child for the stock-trading frenzy that also saw Robinhood (HOOD) rise to prominence. AMC was in danger of bankruptcy due to the pandemic shutting all theatres and thus obliterating revenues. However, it survived due to some debt rescheduling and capital raises. AMC and GameStop (GME) became the two most prominent, most featured and most traded stocks of the pandemic.
Also read: AMC stock rallies over 7% to test $13 on Fed-led market optimism
AMC stock performance: Suffering from tighter monetary policy
AMC stock saw some wild swings as traders looked to punch up institutional traders who had taken heavily short positions in the stock, betting it would go bankrupt. This surge in price and volume became self-fulfilling as AMC Entertainment was able to use the dramatic increase in price and liquidity to engage in a series of capital raises that allowed it to stave off bankruptcy. 2022 has seen global financial markets take a completely different turn, however, from the free-wheeling speculative frenzy that accompanied the pandemic. This has meant nearly all stocks and sectors have suffered but few more so than the former meme stocks of which the theater company was one. AMC in 2022 is just under 60%. On Thursday, the meme stock fell 7.7% as markets completely backtracked from Wednesday's enthusiasm for the Fed's 75 basis point rate hike. You wonder how the market ever thought rallying 3-4% after the biggest rate hike in decades was a good idea!
Adam Aron debunks fake share theories
Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment, has been a popular figure among the AMC retail army, known as the apes. These retail traders believe there is a conspiracy of Wall Street institutions shorting the stock, hidden or fake or using synthetic shares. This is part of a powerful conspiracy to keep the theater company's shares down and thus hurt long positions while enriching the powerful short group. However, Aron appeared to debunk the conspiracy theory this week when he tweeted that having done six share counts this year after repeated requests from AMC holders he found no fake, illegal or synthetic shares. It will be tough for the apes to keep pumping this conspiracy theory after this tweet from the AMC CEO.
Inbound tweets ask over and over for a “share count.” AMC has done a share count 6 times in the past year. We know of 516.8 million AMC shares. Some of you believe the count is much higher. As I’ve said before, we’ve seen no reliable info on so-called synthetic or fake shares.— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) June 15, 2022
The Hycroft Mining stake
Hycroft Mining (HYMC), a gold miner company, was the subject of an AMC attempt to diversify its business with some left-field developments. Earlier this year, AMC took a stake in HYMC. This was indeed left field for a cinema chain but it did see the apes and retail army pile in HYMC stock, sending it soaring before the inevitable collapse. The gold miner company stock is down 50% from its 2022 peak of $2.59 but still 135.48% up year to date.
AMC has also attempted to cash in on recent trends toward NFTs and crypto. AMC accepts Dogecoin among other cryptocurrencies. The timing may not be great as that ecosystem is now going down like a lead balloon. Witness the crypto winter we are currently experiencing and the recent news that Elon Musk is being sued for a DOGE pyramid scheme. The bubble in NFTs has already burst. At least, AMC popcorn might work in the longer term!
Top Gun and Jurassic World's dinosaurs to the rescue
Top Gun: Maverick and the latest Jurassic World movie have meant a strong start to the summer blockbuster season for AMC. At least for now, things are looking up in terms of actual movie releases. The company said it has topped the previous 2019 pre-pandemic metrics. The summer slate of movie releases looks strong, and with the effects of inflation only beginning to kick in it will likely be overshadowed by the desire for actual experiences rather than streaming or virtual ones. Expect a strong summer of attendance at AMC theaters. Next up is Disney's Toy Story spin-off Lightyear. Perfect timing to capitalize on school holidays.
AMC stock forecast: Mixed prospects
AMC stock's longer-term outlook, despite the summer of blockbusters, is decidedly mixed. With growing clouds on the horizon from the macro environment, it will be hard for AMC shares to outperform the market and generate positive returns for investors in our view. There will likely be some occasional spikes as the meme stock remains a high-beta name. As we move through this current bear market, we will see bear market rallies, but the overall trend of both AMC and the broader markets looks challenging.
From a technical perspective, the $8.95 support is growing ever nearer. A break of $8.95 will probably result in a move toward $4, which is the longer-term average of AMC shares.
AMC stock chart, weekly
