AMC stock craters as markets slump

- AMC stock slumps nearly 9% on Tuesday as equities fall sharply across the board.
- AMC stock suffers as Nasdaq closes nearly 4% lower on Tuesday.
- AMC apes still holding strong but other investors selling to safety.
AMC stock closed nearly 9% lower on Tuesday as the recent sell off continues in the name. This was a strong move but the reaction was largely due to a total lack of risk appetite from investors who instead fled to safe-haven assets. Notably, the dollar saw significant inflows as worries over the global economy continue to mount as Russia curtails gas supplies to certain EU countries. Also weighing on tech sentiment were earnings from Netflix (NFLX) last week and worries over a repat performance from FaceBook (FB) out after the close on Wednesday. AMC usually gets hit harder when things turn south just as it tends to outperform in good times. This is called beta or a fancy word for volatility. We know AMC stock is the king of volatility and with the VIX index spiking above 30 on Tuesday it was no surprise risk assets took a severe hit. The Ark Innovation ETF is a proxy for risk and growth stocks and this fell nearly 7% on Tuesday.
AMC stock news: Is it time to buy AMC stock yet?
A bounce will come, it always does. While it appears bears may be taking control of the narrative on the longer-term time horizon, sharp rallies are always a feature and AMC can benefit from this. The S&P 500 (SPY) is approaching the Ukraine low of $410. To demonstrate we are still in a bull market this level needs to hold. But even if it does not we may just set a lower low before legging higher again. Earnings season will help with a big week ahead and Facebook up after the close tonight. AMC stock needs a catalyst though to get things moving again. Whether that comes from a turnaround in equity markets or another distressed debt deal is unclear. Distressed debt deals such as the Hycroft Mining (HYMC) investment will get harder to do with rising yields and tightening credit, but AMC does have a pile of cash it is sitting on from astute cash-raising during the retail frenzy.
AMC stock forecast
For now, it is time to sit on the sidelines and wait for the next signal. AMC may have more tough days ahead but shorting it does not offer appropriate risk-reward in our view. We need to wait for risk to return and enter the trend perhaps late, catching the meaty part of any spike and getting out at the first sign of momentum fading. The overall bearish picture remains in place though for AMC stock. Every spike fails at a lower high and so defines the trendline we have drawn. That should eventually led to support at $14.54 being broken which would then signal a move to test $8.95.
AMC stock weekly
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.0600 amid US dollar retreat
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0600, off five-year lows of 1.0586. The US dollar eases as risk sentiment improves, despite Intensifying EU-Russia tensions over energy. Persistent haven demand for the dollar and Fed-ECB policy divergence will keep the euro in check. Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.2600 as USD turns south
GBP/USD is bouncing back towards 1.2600, as the US dollar retreats from two-year highs amid a better market mood. Aggressive Fed rate hikes bets, concerns over global growth and China covid lockdowns, however, keep the safe-haven dollar underpinned.
Gold looks to recapture $1,900, as USD retreats amid better mood
Gold Price is attempting a rebound from two-month lows of $1,886, closing in on the $1,900 mark this Wednesday. The market mood remains upbeat despite the ongoing EU-Russia energy conflict, in the face of the Ukraine war.
SEC v. Ripple, everything you need to know about the future of XRP
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit has been delayed until 2023. After several key developments in the lawsuit, proponents believe the cross-border payments giant could reach a settlement.
AMC stock craters as markets slump
AMC stock closed nearly 9% lower on Tuesday as the recent sell off continues in the name. This was a strong move but the reaction was largely due to a total lack of risk appetite from investors.