AMC Price Prediction: AMC Entertainment Holdings false breakout stalls at long-term resistance

- AMC shares rally 2% on Thursday despite broad market weakness.
- The cinema stock breaks out of triangle formation in a bullish move.
- AMC runs into longer-term trend line resistance.
AMC is a global cinema chain and, as a result, has struggled during the global pandemic as most of these cinemas have been closed for the better part of a year. The company narrowly avoided bankruptcy through the interest of retail traders. By strongly backing it, these retail traders allowed AMC to raise capital and debt, meaning it could survive the pandemic. AMC and GameStop were two of the meme stock favourites at the height of the retail trading boom. Volumes on retail trading sites are lessening as the US opens back up, reducing the captive trading audience.
AMC stock forecast
Well, who would have thought it, but AMC continues to outperform. The cinema company shares popped for a 2% gain on Thursday despite the broader market taking a wobble lower. In the process, AMC has broken out of the triangle formation it had been held in since March 23.
AMC still has serious problems, which make a long-term investment in the stock questionable. The company just has way too much debt and is facing headwinds from streaming players releasing online and in cinemas simultaneously. Disney has recently made such announcements. Yes, there is definitely pent-up demand, which will come out over the summer as economies reopen, but AMC needs to repay this massive debt pile, and it needs more than a short-term kick to do so.
As usual, nothing is ever totally clear when it comes to trading. The breakout of the triangle formation on Thursday is not as crystal as one would like. The move happened early in the session but AMC closed lower, near where it opened. This development presents the dual problem of a Doji candle, a candlestick pattern with a long tail on either side of a small body. It shows indecision in price direction. The price probed higher and lower but closed little changed from the open.
To confuse us further AMC closed right on the triangle resistance, meaning this could be a false breakout.
The bigger picture is on the trend line from the spike high of $20.36 in January, along with the high of $14.54 on March 18. AMC shares stopped perfectly on this resistance on Thursday.
Friday's session is therefore crucial to giving us some clues as to how to play this one. A further move higher confirms the triangle breakout but will quickly need to break the longer-term downtrend line. That will mean the next target is the gap from the formation of the triangle at $11.76. Above this is $14.54, the high from March 18.
Failure to confirm the breakout on Friday will see a quick move below the 9-day moving average at $9.65 and a test of the lower range of the triangle at $8.95. Further targets/supports are at $7.79 and $6.70, the 100 and 200-day moving averages respectively.
