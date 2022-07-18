The triangle breakout was one we identified previously, and in fact this move was sparked by AMC breaking above the 50-day moving average. Now the breakout level at $14 acts as the key support. Remaining above this level put AMC into a bullish pattern for the short term with a target of $20. This is based on the entry of the triangle being $6, and the breakout at $14 should see a move equal to the formation of the triangle, so hence $20. Risk assets should catch a bid this week based on equity positioning and sentiment being low as well as the aforementioned risk barometer, Bitcoin, moving higher. Expect AMC apes to reenter the jungle!

Equity markets remain mired with a lot of uncertainty over the direction of interest rates and the economy. We retain our longer-term negative outlook on AMC but must point to some short-term trading opportunities on the long side when they present themselves. We were one of the first to call on the triangle breakout and subsequent move higher. Now that a 100-basis-point interest rate hike has been taken off the table, equity markets have begun to take a more risky attitude this week. The risk-on attitude was helped by the 7% gain in Bitcoin over the weekend, which has seen the cryptocurrency once again defend the $20,000 level and move to $22,200 at the time of writing. Bitcoin is a good barometer of retail risk appetites, and with AMC apes being mostly retail this then should have a positive correlation with the AMC stock price.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock continued its recovery on Friday as it added another 2% to close the week at $15.37. We do not have the box office for last weekend yet but must assume it will be strong based on how the latest Thor release was tracking. This is proving to be a very strong summer for theatre-going and has helped AMC stock to gain 25% this past month.

