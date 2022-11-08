- AMC shares have lost 80% of their value this year.
- AMC Entertainment will release results after the market closes on Tuesday.
- Wall Street expects adjusted EPS of $-0.25 on revenue of $961 million.
While most of the market awaits Disney (DIS) or any of the other larger companies that release third quarter results on Tuesday (More than 800 public companies are slated to announce sometime on November 8), a fairly large cohort of long-time shareholders remain focused on AMC Entertainment (AMC). The cinema chain, best remembered for its dastardly short squeezes in early 2021, will release its Q3 figures after the close.
Wall Street is expecting a $-0.25 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) bottom line number and $961 million in sales. The midterm elections, no matter the results, typically have a positive impact on markets and will take place all day Tuesday.
AMC stock earnings news
Citi analyst Jason Bazinet reaffirmed his Sell rating on AMC stock on Monday. Bazinet cut his $3.13 price target to an even worse $1.20. With AMC's debt load running about 20 times the annualized EBITDA of its most recent quarter, fewer and fewer Wall Street analysts are willing to put a postive spin on it. AMC had about $5.4 billion in debt at the end of the second quarter. The market will be interested to know how much debt AMC is carrying at the end of the third quarter.
Bazinet's outlook is interesting since AMC chose Citi to sell up to 425 million of its APE preferred units several months ago. APE preferred units, which were handed out to shareholders as a dividend during the summer, closed Monday at $1.51, so it seems a sale of the entire allotment would not have made much of a dent into that debt pile. APE units were introduced to allow CEO Adam Aron to dilute existing shareholders without putting it up for a vote. When he had tried to sell more AMC shares earlier, shareholders had voted the measure down.
As APE units could eventually be turned into AMC shares, the introduction of APE units has been met with a sharp drop in the value of AMC stock. AMC stock is down 80% for the year at the moment, but much of that has only happened since mid-August when Aron introduced the new APE units after AMC shares surged above $25.
The $-0.25 EPS expectation is much better than the $-0.44 EPS loss in Q3 2021, but this is still not anywhere near profitability. The market will also want to see an EBITDA figure above the second quarter's $68 million. Beyond talk of debt and dilution, shareholders will focus on attendance. Q2 saw attendance hit 59 million. The third quarter likely hinged on attendance for the Dwayne Johnson-helmed Black Adam superhero drama.
Otherwise, Aron and company will likely talk about the company's new partnership with Zoom Video Communications (ZM) to convert unused screens at cinemas into Zoom Rooms that can be rented to outside parties for video-based conferences and corporate meetings. Additionally, executives will likely mention the six new cinemas opened in Saudi Arabia.
AMC stock forecast
Simply put, AMC's weekly chart looks horrendous. A beat could send shares higher, but in this current macro environment and after the fallout over APE units it sure seems unlikely. The $4.50 level could provide some respite in the case of a poor result or worse guidance. $4.50 worked as resistance in June and August of 2020.
Below there sits the near-bankruptcy price level of $1.20. This is where AMC moved throughout 2020 when the market thought bankruptcy was likely. Even at its current $5 level, AMC stock is not yet in oversold territory.
An earnings beat would likely send the stock up to $6.50, which is where the 8-week moving average is. Addtionally, this is the level where AMC began finding resistance throughout October. A major beat or improvement in guidance could see shares bounce up to resistance at $11, but that seems less likely. Of course, markets like when midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, so a general marketwide rally might aid bulls over the rest of November.
AMC weekly stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD struggles to hold above 1.0000
Following a modest rebound witnessed in the early European session on Tuesday, EURUSD has found it difficult to hold above parity. The US Dollar (USD) stays relatively resilient against its major rivals as investors remain cautious on the US midterm election day.
GBPUSD retreats to 1.1450 area following recovery attempt
GBPUSD has failed to gather bullish momentum after having climbed toward 1.1500 earlier in the day and retreated to the 1.1450 area. The souring market mood helps the US Dollar preserve its strength heading into the American session and weighs on the pair.
Gold keeps sight on $1,683 whilst above $1,660
Gold price is pausing its corrective downside as subdued US Treasury yields lend support. The US Dollar rebounds firmly amid a cautious market mood on Mid-term Elections Day. XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful amid powerful support aligned at $1,660.
MATIC price tests critical support after a 10% drop as the crypto market loses $40 billion
MATIC price is declining considerably on Tuesday due to the impact of FTT-induced market volatility. The altcoin has been shielded from excessive drawdown thanks to its recent developments.
US Mid-term Elections: Republicans to win
US Mid-term elections appear likely to result in the Republicans winning both Houses. This may very well be taken as a positive for equity markets over coming days.