- AMC stock surged over 20% on Tuesday to break $40.
- GameStop (GME) also up but both now down on Wednesday.
- AMC had been due to break the August high and range.
Update: AMC stock is a bit choppy in early trading on Wednesday. Well, it is always choppy I suppose. The stock opened up 4% but has retraced and is now down 1% as meme stocks suffer after a strong performance on Tuesday. Still, nothing to fear unless the breakout level is broken. This is at $40 a nice psychological round number as well as an important breakout level. Holding above lets AMC time to consolidate the breakout and ready itself for a move to above $50.
AMC stock is back for a late summer blockbuster, and not to be outdone GameStop (GME) is also joining in the fun, making sure that AMC is not pulling away into the distance. Both AMC and GME surged over 20% on Tuesday with GME retaking its throne as the original meme stock king as it closed up over 27%. AMC by comparison only managed to close 20% higher. Only! After a tough prior week for all stocks and especially the high beta meme names, the sector is back as stocks once again rally from the dip.
Getting a bit technical here, high beta basically is just a fancy way of saying high volatility or it moves a lot. If the S&P 500 (SPY) goes up or down 1%, a high beta stock will go up or down a lot more (in this case, a hell of a lot more). Risk is back on, and meme stocks are back in town. What will be interesting to watch is how Bitcoin reacts to this. There has been a strong inverse correlation over the last few months between meme stocks and the crypto leader. Bitcoin has broken back below $50,000, and the question is now whether the fast money moves from crypto back to meme stocks.
AMC statistics
|Market Cap
|$22.7 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|Enterprise Value
|$36 billion
|Gross Margin
|-0.74
|Net Margin
|
-3.15
|52 week high
|$72.62
|52 week low
|$1.91
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $5.44
AMC stock forecast
AMC added a cool $5 billion to its market capitalization on Tuesday with that move. Not bad. The more positive news is that AMC broke the previous high from July at $46.55 before settling back a bit to close at $44.26. In order to maintain this move, a breakout should not go back below the initial breakout level. In this case, that level is $40. Once above $40, AMC is bullish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positive but not overbought, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains crossed into bullish territory.
The 9 and 21-day moving averages are also nicely below us. AMC has reached up into a zone of light volume as we can see from the volume profile bars to the right of the screen. The target is a move up to the old consolidation zone of $58. Holding above $40 means this is achievable and keeps AMC bullish. A pullback is often likely with such a big move as traders book some profits, but that is ok so long as $40 holds.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data
EUR/USD turns south following the release of US Durable Goods Orders, indicating stagnated economic progress. German IFO Business Climate missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is recovering as the mood sours.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3700 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD trades at fresh lows around 1.37, as demand for the US dollar gathers pace. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound.
XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792
Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree
Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s.