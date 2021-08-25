AMC stock surged over 20% on Tuesday to break $40.

GameStop (GME) also up but both now down on Wednesday.

AMC had been due to break the August high and range.

Update: AMC stock is a bit choppy in early trading on Wednesday. Well, it is always choppy I suppose. The stock opened up 4% but has retraced and is now down 1% as meme stocks suffer after a strong performance on Tuesday. Still, nothing to fear unless the breakout level is broken. This is at $40 a nice psychological round number as well as an important breakout level. Holding above lets AMC time to consolidate the breakout and ready itself for a move to above $50.

AMC stock is back for a late summer blockbuster, and not to be outdone GameStop (GME) is also joining in the fun, making sure that AMC is not pulling away into the distance. Both AMC and GME surged over 20% on Tuesday with GME retaking its throne as the original meme stock king as it closed up over 27%. AMC by comparison only managed to close 20% higher. Only! After a tough prior week for all stocks and especially the high beta meme names, the sector is back as stocks once again rally from the dip.

Getting a bit technical here, high beta basically is just a fancy way of saying high volatility or it moves a lot. If the S&P 500 (SPY) goes up or down 1%, a high beta stock will go up or down a lot more (in this case, a hell of a lot more). Risk is back on, and meme stocks are back in town. What will be interesting to watch is how Bitcoin reacts to this. There has been a strong inverse correlation over the last few months between meme stocks and the crypto leader. Bitcoin has broken back below $50,000, and the question is now whether the fast money moves from crypto back to meme stocks.

AMC statistics

Market Cap $22.7 billion Price/Earnings Price/Sales 3 Price/Book Enterprise Value $36 billion Gross Margin -0.74 Net Margin -3.15 52 week high $72.62 52 week low $1.91 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Sell $5.44

AMC stock forecast

AMC added a cool $5 billion to its market capitalization on Tuesday with that move. Not bad. The more positive news is that AMC broke the previous high from July at $46.55 before settling back a bit to close at $44.26. In order to maintain this move, a breakout should not go back below the initial breakout level. In this case, that level is $40. Once above $40, AMC is bullish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positive but not overbought, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains crossed into bullish territory.

The 9 and 21-day moving averages are also nicely below us. AMC has reached up into a zone of light volume as we can see from the volume profile bars to the right of the screen. The target is a move up to the old consolidation zone of $58. Holding above $40 means this is achievable and keeps AMC bullish. A pullback is often likely with such a big move as traders book some profits, but that is ok so long as $40 holds.