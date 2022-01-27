AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Price and Forecast: Happy birthday, but is it time to buy AMC?

AMC stock continues to dump as main markets slump.

Risk-off has hit meme stocks especially hard this year.

AMC stock continues to slump but a least limited its losses on Wednesday. The stock closed at $15.94 for a meager loss of just 0.5%. AMC shareholders have not had a profitable start to 2022 as market sentiment has soured toward more speculative investments. AMC is down to the tune of more than 40% so far in 2022 and is even down now for the last 12-month period. This is despite the whole massive price spike short squeeze that took place in 2021.

AMC Stock News

January 27 marks exactly one year to the day when AMC stock went parabolic. January 27 last year saw AMC jump from $4.96 to close at $19.90, a gain of 301%. That actually was as good as it got for quite some time with the stock trading violently. It waited until May before really going crazy when it spiked to $72.62. Since then, it has remained volatile but never reached those dizzying heights again. What is most interesting to note about this recent move lower though is the relative calm of the losses. Volatility has reduced significantly, and AMC has now put in 10 straight days of consecutive losses.

The Wall Street Journal had an article earlier this week in relation to AMC refinancing some of its debt. This would enable AMC to lower its interest on the debt and/or increase the time to maturity, thereby reducing the debt burden on the balance sheet and cash flow. Despite the Fed taking a more hawkish approach, money is still cheap, and this move would make sense. According to a report in Benzinga, AMC was using 27% of revenues to meet interest payments. Investors though have taken the negative side of this restructuring news. Timing may not be beneficial as AMC shares have plummeted, and that will naturally make bondholders more wary of restructuring. If AMC does manage to get more favorable terms, it could lead to an increase in momentum.

AMC Stock Forecast

Technically, AMC hit support at $14.54 earlier this week and so far that has held. This could provide some comfort, but in such a strong downtrend it is highly risky to try and call the bottom. However, for now the stock has bounced, and we also note that AMC is strongly oversold on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Most forecasters use 70 and 30 as overbought and oversold conditions for RSI readings. However, we prefer the more stretched valuations of 80 and 20. This eliminates a lot of false signals. By our stretched metrics, AMC is oversold when the RSI is at 20.

AMC is entering a strong volume profile support area. The highest volume is lower though at $9.28, which is the point of control. From $16 to $8, volume is much stronger than it has been. The possibility is certainly there for AMC to have a little pop.

From a fundamental perspective, AMC is not a buy-and-hold stock. Based on the RSI and support and volume profile though, a bounce may be possible. Risk-off has been the theme so far this year, but look for signs that this may be waning, such as the dollar or gold falling and Bitcoin bouncing, etc.

Momentum is key for short-term trading and for meme stocks. Social media mentions are indicative of that, so keep an eye on AMC and how it shows up on the usual sites. The 9-day moving average at $18.16 is the first resistance. AMC has been below its 9-day MA for nearly all of 2022 and has bounced back lower from it on several occassions.

AMC chart, daily