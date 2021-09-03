AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Price and Forecast: Can apes hold the stock above $40?

AMC stock regathers and recharges as it stays above $40.

The entertainment giant stock has been holding after the breakout above $40.

Apes looked to be in trouble but hold tough on Thursday.

AMC stock put up another solid performance on Thursday as the stock had looked to be in danger of breaking through the $40 level and losing momentum. But the bulls – or apes as they prefer to be called – managed to defend the key $40 level and leave the bullish trend intact with the potential still there for a decent break higher.

AMC broke out of its slumber recently with a 20% surge to take out the big resistance level at $40. Ever since AMC shares have been consolidating that move and holding $40 is the key to a continuation trend forming. Wednesday had looked pretty ominous for the trend, with AMC losing over 7% but managing to just about hold that $40 support level. Thursday has seen a small up day and again more consolidation, with AMC shares closing up 1.58% at $44.38.

AMC is trying to move away from just being an old-fashioned theatre chain, as these are seen as being under threat from streaming services. AMC has launched an on-demand service and, to mark World Gorilla Day on September 24, AMC apes can rent any Planet of the Apes movie and the fee goes to the Diane Fossey Gorilla Fund, which has seen increased donations from the aforementioned AMC apes.

AMC key statistics

Market Cap $22.3 billion Price/Earnings Price/Sales 3 Price/Book Enterprise Value $36 billion Gross Margin -0.74 Net Margin -3.15 52 week high $72.62 52 week low $1.91 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Sell $5.44

AMC stock forecast

Our view on buying dips to $40 with a stop at $37 is still unchanged, as retests of the breakout level are ok so long as they do not go through. The $40 mark is the breakout level and $37 is a good level for a stop as it coincides with a large amount of volume, so expect any move to stall there, meaning less slippage on a stop. AMC can move violently, meaning people putting in stops and getting fills dollars away from the stop level.

Our altrenative strategy is to buy a break above $48. This is the key level, with AMC testing it a few times. The more a level is tested, the weaker it becomes, so expect another test to lead to a break. The volume then thins out until $58, meaning a break could move quickly to nearly $60. This is the zone AMC tried to hold for much of June before eventually cracking, so clearly it is a stopping off point or consolidation. Don't expect AMC to move rapidly through here.