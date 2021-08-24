AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: AMC primed for a break higher

- AMC stock pops nearly 7% on Monday.
- Markets return to bullish trends and meme stocks roar back.
- The entertainment giant share price looks to have bottomed out.
AMC stock had a nice near 7% gain on Monday as markets returned to a more steady bullish trend and meme stocks roared back into life. Looking across the screens we see a sea of green for some of the most followed retail stocks, with traders piling back in now that it is buy-the-dip time again. Meme stocks are high beta, when the overall market moves 1% they will move significantly more.
AMC rose to $36.78 yesterday and within sight of breaking $40. It has not been above $40 since July. AMC stock has found some nice support trading along the 100-day moving average for most of August but never breaking below it.
AMC statistics
|Market Cap
|$18 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|Enterprise Value
|$36 billion
|Gross Margin
|-0.74
|Net Margin
|
-3.15
|52 week high
|$72.62
|52 week low
|$1.91
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $5.44
AMC stock forecast
We can clearly see the uptrending, 100-day moving average and how this has been guiding AMC stock higher since July. AMC has, though, at the same time, not been making new highs, so it is consolidating with the daily range shrinking. This will generally lead to a breakout at some stage and given AMC stocks history the breakout is likely to be higher. Breaking $40 will put AMC into a light volume area, meaning the break could accelerate towards $56 where volume picks up again. The $56.25 mark is the point of control since June when AMC really took off and earned its status as meme stock king. The $38.78 level is the August high, so this is the first target for AMC, then closely followed by $40, a psychological round number and an important level from the volume profile as mentioned. Look for the Relative Strength Index to trend higher and above 50 to confirm this.
As ever with some of the highly volatile retail meme stocks, we must caution that these are speculative short-term trading stocks and are not generally long-term buy-and-hold type investments.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash
August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue?