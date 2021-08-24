AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: AMC primed for a break higher

AMC stock pops nearly 7% on Monday.

Markets return to bullish trends and meme stocks roar back.

The entertainment giant share price looks to have bottomed out.

AMC stock had a nice near 7% gain on Monday as markets returned to a more steady bullish trend and meme stocks roared back into life. Looking across the screens we see a sea of green for some of the most followed retail stocks, with traders piling back in now that it is buy-the-dip time again. Meme stocks are high beta, when the overall market moves 1% they will move significantly more.

AMC rose to $36.78 yesterday and within sight of breaking $40. It has not been above $40 since July. AMC stock has found some nice support trading along the 100-day moving average for most of August but never breaking below it.

AMC statistics

Market Cap $18 billion Price/Earnings Price/Sales 3 Price/Book Enterprise Value $36 billion Gross Margin -0.74 Net Margin -3.15 52 week high $72.62 52 week low $1.91 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Sell $5.44

AMC stock forecast

We can clearly see the uptrending, 100-day moving average and how this has been guiding AMC stock higher since July. AMC has, though, at the same time, not been making new highs, so it is consolidating with the daily range shrinking. This will generally lead to a breakout at some stage and given AMC stocks history the breakout is likely to be higher. Breaking $40 will put AMC into a light volume area, meaning the break could accelerate towards $56 where volume picks up again. The $56.25 mark is the point of control since June when AMC really took off and earned its status as meme stock king. The $38.78 level is the August high, so this is the first target for AMC, then closely followed by $40, a psychological round number and an important level from the volume profile as mentioned. Look for the Relative Strength Index to trend higher and above 50 to confirm this.

As ever with some of the highly volatile retail meme stocks, we must caution that these are speculative short-term trading stocks and are not generally long-term buy-and-hold type investments.