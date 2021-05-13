AMC Entertainment Holdings Price forecast: AMC stock four straight days of gains

AMC just cannot stop going up, nearly 3% on Wednesday.

AMC shares trade through $10, for four straight days of gains.

AMC outperforms the broader market by 6% on Wednesday.

Another day of gains for AMC as it notches for straight days of gains now. While everything else comes crashing down AMC rises nearly 3%. breaking $10 and turning increasingly bullish on the chart. Truly an impressive performance. Tuesday saw a lot of meme stocks rally as retail money exited Bitcoin and returned to meme stocks. Wednesday however was an ugly day, with the Nasdaq slipping nearly 3% and meme stocks suffering even heavier falls.

The drive for five is alive as AMC is up slightly in Thursday's premarket.

AMC stock news

AMC is a global cinema chain and, as a result, has struggled during the global pandemic as most of these cinemas have been closed for the better part of a year. The company narrowly avoided bankruptcy through the interest of retail traders. By strongly backing it, these retail traders allowed AMC to raise capital and debt, meaning it could survive the pandemic.

Recent results released on May 6, were the catalyst for the gain in AMC's share price. While the results were terrible the CEO was bullish in the post results conference call and thanked the new retail, reddit traders for supporting them. EPS was $-1.42 versus a forecast of $-1.26. Revenue was $147.4 million versus a $153.6 million forecast.

As of now, AMC is sitting above all key moving averages – 9, 21, 50 and 100-day. The Directional Movement Index is now crossed into a buy signal, although a weak one as the underlying trend identifier ADX is low. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is looking to crossover, keep an eye to confirm the trend.

So the trend is bullish. right now AMC is not in a position to instigate new positions yet. A pullback to moving average support at $9.86 could be used with a tight stop or wait for $8.95. This area of support at $8.95 can be played for a long bounce or as a short as a break will probably be aggressive. The same can be done at $11.10 the top triangle line. A break could be accelerated so going long on a break can work or if you think the resistance will hold then it can be used to enter a short position (using put options maybe!).

There is a definite buy zone at $6, the consolidation area highlighted in the chart. Personally given the fundamentals I would be waiting to buy here for a bounce, but knowing the levels helps you trade your own view. Either way as always use stops and manage your risk. This is a volatilie one.

Support Resistance 9.86-9.91 9 and 21 day MA 11.10 9.53 12.22 8.95 14.54 7.14 200 day 17.25 6 20.36 5.47

