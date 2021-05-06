AMC Entertainment Holdings Price: AMC slides as retail goes back outdoors. Is a 50% fall on the way

AMC once again disappoints, after a recent pop.

AMC shares retreat to bearish trend as retail fades.

AMC lacking some summer blockbusters to help fund debt pile.

AMC is a global cinema chain and, as a result, has struggled during the global pandemic as most of these cinemas have been closed for the better part of a year. The company narrowly avoided bankruptcy through the interest of retail traders. By strongly backing it, these retail traders allowed AMC to raise capital and debt, meaning it could survive the pandemic. AMC and GameStop were two of the meme stock favorites at the height of the retail trading boom. Volumes on retail trading sites are lessening as the US opens back up, reducing the captive trading audience.

AMC still has serious problems, which make a long-term investment in the stock questionable. The company just has way too much debt and is facing headwinds from streaming players releasing online and in cinemas simultaneously. Disney has recently made such announcements. Yes, there is definitely pent-up demand, which will come out over the summer as economies reopen, but AMC needs to repay this massive debt pile, and it needs more than a short-term kick to do so.

Is AMC a good stock to buy?

Fundamentally the answer is no. AMC has piled up way too much debt to survive and has increased the share count so existing shareholders have been diluted. AMC was struggling before the pandemic, that is why it was targeted by shorts. So now its balance sheet is even weaker. AMC does have enough cash to survive the remnants of the pandemic but it is likely to face several restructurings and a rise in interest rates may kill it off completely.

That is the long-term fundamental view. Short-term traders are less concerned with this but it is still good to know what you are playing with, in this case, fire. But there are some nice volatility swings which traders can trade around, just as ever, manage your risk carefully. The more volatile a stock the more opportunity but the more carefully risk must be managed to avoid blowing up your account.

From the daily chart, we can see AMC has been in a steadily declining range as volume and retail interest wanes. Not surprising as economies open up. The key levels to the downside are the horizontal support line at $8.95 and triangle support at $8.80. So combined this is a strong support area. Fundamentals dictate that this level will likely eventually be broken but a short-term bounce may occur so can be a good entry position if you have a long bias for AMC. Any bounce will first need to retake the 9-day moving average resistance at $9.87 and 21-day at $9.98. Breaking these will bring the top of the triangle as the next target, resistance at $11.44. Ambitious targets then at $12.22 (April 27 high) and $14.54 ( March 18 high).

If the support area at $8.95-$8.80 is broken then the target for bears will be the consolidation area below $6. Given the fundamentals this is the likely outcome, it is just a matter of timing. Support and possible bounce may happen on the way down at $8.19 (100-day moving average) and $7 (200-day moving average).

The main indicators have crossed into bearish territory with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD and Directional Movement Index (DMI) both crossing.

Going short is a risky play in these retail meme stocks so for those with a nervous but bearish disposition I recommend purchasing some put options. Volatility is reducing as the volume and price range diminish so these are not as outrageously expensive as previously.

A $7.50 put for June 4 is trading around $0.50 per share. An option does not have to trade to the strike price to make money. If AMC drops, the option will become more expensive as it will have more likelihood of being exercised. The time decay and volatility are the two enemies here. Every day nearer expiration means the option loses some value and if volatility falls the price of the option falls. In the case of AMC a break towards $7 may see some panic, ensuring volatility stays high, thereby preserving the option value. There is nothing that can be done to avoid time decay (theta).

