AMC Entertainment Holdings Forecast: CEO sells stock, AMC drops but pops again on Thursday

AMC Entertainment Holdings stock is volatile as usual.

AMC is volatile as usual, no surprise there. The stock dropped 4% on Wednesday before recovering somewhat on Thursday to rise 3% and close at $39.46. The stock took a hit on Wednesday as CEO Adam Aron sold about $25 million shares. Insider sales are never great for a stock's performance, witness Tesla's reaction to Elon's share sale, but the AMC apes regathered themselves on Thursday to ignore the slight contradiction in the CEO's earlier statement about never selling a share. Now that record is gone, it does not seem to have knocked the share price too much, and the apes are still holding firm if social media reactions are anything to go by. Whether this works out remains to be seen.

AMC graph, 15-minute

AMC stock news

CEO Adam Aron reported a sale of 625k shares on Wednesday, raising about $25 million. The sale was part of estate planning and a prearranged trading plan. Another filing showed he has received approval to sell 1.25 million shares under a prearranged trading plan as well. The CEO said after the sale on Twitter: "62.5% of my annual pay is AMC stock, not cash. I hadn’t sold even 1 AMC share in 6 years. I publicly said months ago and again Monday, now at age 67, it’s prudent to diversify assets for estate planning. I STILL HAVE WELL OVER 2 MILLION OWNED/GRANTED AMC SHARES. I believe in AMC."

AMC also reported earnings this week. Earnings per share (EPS) came in better than expected at -$0.44 versus -$0.53. Revenue was $763.2 million versus the estimate of $708.25 million. Despite this beat on both top and bottom lines, the stock sold off over 11% on the release. Looking at the chart, it was a classic case of "buy the rumour, sell the fact" as AMC shares had popped just in the days before the earnings.

AMC stock forecast

The tringle formation is still intact, and a breakout is what we are looking for. Given the negative reaction to the earnings report and the CEO selling shares, we expect that breakout to come to the downside. $38 is the lower end of the triangle, and a break there will see a quick test of $34.60 and then likely a move to $29.82. If the AMC apes take charge and push AMC out of the top side of th triangle, then the high just before earnings at $45.95 needs to be broken. That will open the door to $52.79.