AMC Entertainment Holdings Forecast: CEO sells stock, AMC drops but pops again on Thursday

- AMC Entertainment Holdings stock is volatile as usual.
- AMC CEO adam Aron sold about $25 million worth of AMC shares.
- This is the CEO's first sale in his six years in charge, according to a tweet from CEO Adam Aron.
AMC is volatile as usual, no surprise there. The stock dropped 4% on Wednesday before recovering somewhat on Thursday to rise 3% and close at $39.46. The stock took a hit on Wednesday as CEO Adam Aron sold about $25 million shares. Insider sales are never great for a stock's performance, witness Tesla's reaction to Elon's share sale, but the AMC apes regathered themselves on Thursday to ignore the slight contradiction in the CEO's earlier statement about never selling a share. Now that record is gone, it does not seem to have knocked the share price too much, and the apes are still holding firm if social media reactions are anything to go by. Whether this works out remains to be seen.
AMC graph, 15-minute
AMC stock news
CEO Adam Aron reported a sale of 625k shares on Wednesday, raising about $25 million. The sale was part of estate planning and a prearranged trading plan. Another filing showed he has received approval to sell 1.25 million shares under a prearranged trading plan as well. The CEO said after the sale on Twitter: "62.5% of my annual pay is AMC stock, not cash. I hadn’t sold even 1 AMC share in 6 years. I publicly said months ago and again Monday, now at age 67, it’s prudent to diversify assets for estate planning. I STILL HAVE WELL OVER 2 MILLION OWNED/GRANTED AMC SHARES. I believe in AMC."
AMC also reported earnings this week. Earnings per share (EPS) came in better than expected at -$0.44 versus -$0.53. Revenue was $763.2 million versus the estimate of $708.25 million. Despite this beat on both top and bottom lines, the stock sold off over 11% on the release. Looking at the chart, it was a classic case of "buy the rumour, sell the fact" as AMC shares had popped just in the days before the earnings.
AMC stock forecast
The tringle formation is still intact, and a breakout is what we are looking for. Given the negative reaction to the earnings report and the CEO selling shares, we expect that breakout to come to the downside. $38 is the lower end of the triangle, and a break there will see a quick test of $34.60 and then likely a move to $29.82. If the AMC apes take charge and push AMC out of the top side of th triangle, then the high just before earnings at $45.95 needs to be broken. That will open the door to $52.79.
AMC 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
