AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is AMC up?

- AMC shares are steady on Wednesday with a small loss.
- Bond movie out tomorrow in US theatres.
- AMC has suffered along with the market meltdown at the start of October.
AMC shares have yet to rouse themselves, and the AMC Apes look to be still asleep. Is the time to rise about to hit? Certainly, markets put in a strong second half recovery on Wednesday with a post-lunch time rally that was helped by positive news toward the US debt ceiling. Retail interest stocks have not exactly been having a great October though, and many did not participate in Wednesday's afternoon rally.
AMC 15-minute chart
As we can see, the afternoon rally was evident here also in AMC stock, but it was not enough to stop AMC from closing 0.62% lower at $36.83
AMC stock news
AMC may be about to get a Bond-induced kicker as the latest Bond movie "No Time to Die" opens across the US and Canada on Friday, October 8. The film has received strongly positive reviews from UK audiences and critics alike and is set to be one of the biggest movies of the post-pandemic era. Audience numbers from the UK have proven exceptionally strong with numbers breaking attendance records for the new Bond movie, which is also Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond.
Last weekend saw AMC post a post-pandemic attendance record globally as the new Marvel Venom movie and Bond saw moviegoers flock back to cinemas. AMC also set records for food and beverage revenue over last weekend. AMC, as the biggest cinema operator, will no doubt be anticipating a bumper attendance in the US for the new Bond movie, and this is sure to be picked up on by retail traders. It also appears that riskier assets such as meme and retail interest stocks may be about to regain some trading interest now that the broader stock market has appeared to stabilise.
AMC key statistics
|Market Cap
|$18.9 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|Enterprise Value
|$36 billion
|Gross Margin
|-0.74
|Net Margin
|
-3.15
|52 week high
|$72.62
|52 week low
|$1.91
|Short Interest
|18.9% Refinitiv
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $5.44
AMC stock forecast
The daily chart below shows us that AMC has now retraced back to its large range area from $30 to $40 where it has spent a lot of time since falling back from the super spike to $70 in early summer. We can see the range of the last two sessions has dropped quite considerably, and this narrow range is often the sign of an imminent breakout. Breakouts in this one tend to be sharp and violent, just like Bond perhaps! For now, the stock is neutral, and it is not until above $40 that we would start to turn bullish in the short term.
FXStreet View: Neutral, bullish above $40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh session highs above 1.1570 after ECB accounts
EUR/USD continued to push higher during the European trading hours and renewed its session top above 1.1570. Although the ECB Meeting Accounts showed that policymakers didn't see the near-term increase in inflation calling for a policy tightening, the risk-positive atmosphere is helping the shared currency find demand.
GBP/USD rises to 1.3600 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, benefiting from hopes for a resolution to the debt ceiling crisis and smoother Sino-American relations. UK PM Johnson's refusal to allow more immigrants to drive lorries is marginally weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD struggles to gain traction, flat-lined above $1,760 level
Gold shot to fresh daily tops, around the $1,767 region during the early European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. The XAU/USD quickly reversed an intraday dip to the $1,756 area and is now looking to build on the previous day's modest bounce from weekly lows.
BTC takes center stage while altcoins disappear into the shadow
Bitcoin price showed a massive uptick in buying pressure, which could be driven by the expected launch of BTC Futures ETF in October. While investors put their capital into BTC, altcoins continue to show no strength.
US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the September jobs report on Friday, October 8. Following a disappointing increase of 235,000 in August, investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rebound and rise by 488,000 in September.