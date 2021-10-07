AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is AMC up?

AMC shares are steady on Wednesday with a small loss.

Bond movie out tomorrow in US theatres.

AMC has suffered along with the market meltdown at the start of October.

AMC shares have yet to rouse themselves, and the AMC Apes look to be still asleep. Is the time to rise about to hit? Certainly, markets put in a strong second half recovery on Wednesday with a post-lunch time rally that was helped by positive news toward the US debt ceiling. Retail interest stocks have not exactly been having a great October though, and many did not participate in Wednesday's afternoon rally.

AMC 15-minute chart

As we can see, the afternoon rally was evident here also in AMC stock, but it was not enough to stop AMC from closing 0.62% lower at $36.83

AMC stock news

AMC may be about to get a Bond-induced kicker as the latest Bond movie "No Time to Die" opens across the US and Canada on Friday, October 8. The film has received strongly positive reviews from UK audiences and critics alike and is set to be one of the biggest movies of the post-pandemic era. Audience numbers from the UK have proven exceptionally strong with numbers breaking attendance records for the new Bond movie, which is also Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond.

Last weekend saw AMC post a post-pandemic attendance record globally as the new Marvel Venom movie and Bond saw moviegoers flock back to cinemas. AMC also set records for food and beverage revenue over last weekend. AMC, as the biggest cinema operator, will no doubt be anticipating a bumper attendance in the US for the new Bond movie, and this is sure to be picked up on by retail traders. It also appears that riskier assets such as meme and retail interest stocks may be about to regain some trading interest now that the broader stock market has appeared to stabilise.

AMC key statistics

Market Cap $18.9 billion Price/Earnings Price/Sales 3 Price/Book Enterprise Value $36 billion Gross Margin -0.74 Net Margin -3.15 52 week high $72.62 52 week low $1.91 Short Interest 18.9% Refinitiv Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Sell $5.44

AMC stock forecast

The daily chart below shows us that AMC has now retraced back to its large range area from $30 to $40 where it has spent a lot of time since falling back from the super spike to $70 in early summer. We can see the range of the last two sessions has dropped quite considerably, and this narrow range is often the sign of an imminent breakout. Breakouts in this one tend to be sharp and violent, just like Bond perhaps! For now, the stock is neutral, and it is not until above $40 that we would start to turn bullish in the short term.

FXStreet View: Neutral, bullish above $40.