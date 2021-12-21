AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Stock News and Forecast: Why is AMC going to break $30?

AMC shares outperform again on Monday as retail traders return.

AMC surged on Friday due to the strong Spider-Man attendance numbers.

AMC shares look to break $30 resistance to generate fresh momentum.

Our call yesterday: "A pullback after such a strong 19% up move is likely but hold $26 and the short-term bottom looks to be in place. $30 is the obvious target and resistance ... We feel AMC and markets will turn lower on Monday."

We got the markets turning lower bit right, with the S&P losing over 1%, but AMC managed to defy the odds and close 2% higher on the session. Retail traders are back in this one, and the stock has been top of the list on WallStreetBets so far this week. AMC surged on Friday and that was enough to generate sufficient interest for FOMO traders to jump back in. FOMO is just another name for momentum, and this has long been a feature of trading.

While some may find it insulting, it is purely descriptive. There is nothing wrong with momentum trading, so long as you manage risk carefully and know your limits. Get out quick before momentum turns. AMC and GME are prime examples of this type of trading, and done correctly it can prove very profitable. It is a more high-risk strategy, however, so risk management is key.

AMC stock chart, hourly

AMC stock news

AMC shares surged on Friday as the company said Spider-Man: No Way Home set a record attendance for a December opening night and the second highest opening night of all time. AMC CEO Adam Aron also said that AMC needs to transform during an interview with CNBC. Aron said the company was dabbling in NFTs, crypto and home popcorn. He added he still holds over 2 million shares of AMC and in the interview also mentioned he was optimistic about the movie slate for 2022.

"When Hollywood Gives Us Good Movies, We Fill Our Theatres," Aron said.

The record-breaking attendance for the new Spider Man movie does demonstrate a wider suppressed demand issue at play and gives us confidence in our 2022 yearly prediction for the S&P 500 here. Omicron will likely be the last major covid issue, and Winter 2021/22 will be the last covid winter. The last global respiratory plague, the Spanish Flu, lasted three winters. Now we have a suite of vaccines and anti-viral pills on the way. This is the third covid winter. Pent-up demand has a long way to run as evidenced by this movie attendance record. Pent-up demand should keep the US economy strong for 2022, and stocks do not fall in times of economic growth.

AMC stock forecast

Holding above $26 remains key in the short term. The next resistance is $32.35 from the 200-day moving average and then $34.60, the old series of lows highlighted. This was the catalyst for the sell-off, so it is a strong resistance.

AMC chart, daily