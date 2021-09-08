AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Stock News and Forecast: Can apes break $48 and push higher?

- AMC stock surges over 8% higher on Tuesday.
- Work is still to be done though as $48 resistance is not yet broken.
- AMC volume thins out once though $48 making more gains likely.
Nice work apes is the message with more to be done as AMC has nearly managed to get through the key $48 resistance. Tuesday saw an impressive 8% gain for the stock just when it had appeared to be running out of steam.
We can see from our intraday chart above that the move was solid throughout the session on Tuesday. AMC opened strongly, consolidated for much of the session before closing near the high of the day. AMC stock was boosted as the company said Labor Day weekend attendance set a new revenue record, beating the previous record set for revenue in 2013. The company also said attendance was higher than Labor Day weekend in 2019, the first time any weekend attendance has been higher than pre covid levels. The move was largely due to the success of Disneys (DIS) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Disney (DIS) stock closed nearly 2% higher on Tuesday.
AMC key statistics
|Market Cap
|$22.6 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|Enterprise Value
|$36 billion
|Gross Margin
|-0.74
|Net Margin
|
-3.15
|52 week high
|$72.62
|52 week low
|$1.91
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $5.44
AMC stock forecast
The move was exactly what AMC needed as it had looked to be running out of steam after breaking higher on August 24. That was the return of the meme as AMC surged 20% and GME popped 27%. Since then both stocks have consolidated with AMC testing the key $48 resistance a few times and falling back. Consolidation after such a strong move is ok so long as the initial breakout level is held. This is $40. But if the consolidation phase lasts too long then the move loses momentum and can lead to a stall and end the bullish trend. AMC stock, despite the strong move on Tuesday, failed again to break $48. This is the third such failure to break $48 so AMC shares will need to get above that level sooner rather than later to keep the momentum going.
We can see from the social media sentiment chart below that AMC and social media sentiment have been well correlated over the last number of weeks. The number of mentions jumped yesterday (bar chart).
Source: Refinitiv
The chart below shows just why $48 is key, volume drops off sharply above here meaning more gains are easier to achieve. The target would likely be $60 where volume picks up again as the volume profile bars on the right show.
Bullish above $40 but only for this week, neutral if $48 does not break this week and bearish below $40 with support at $29.82.
