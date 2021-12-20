AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Stock News and Forecast: AMC surges on Friday but a fall is likely

AMC shares surged an impressive 19% on Friday as retail reentered.

AMC stock retraced up to $29.82 resistance but failed.

AMC is likely to resume losses on Monday as markets turn lower.

AMC put in a strong showing on Friday. Surging ahead by nearly 20% brought AMC back to near $30 and reminded us just how volatile this one can be. Whether this was just a dead cat bounce or the start of a new retail rally remains to be seen. Given the technical picture for the stock and the negative sentiment surrounding the stock market heading into year-end, we feel AMC and markets will turn lower on Monday.

AMC 15 minute chart

AMC stock news

This was entirely predictable and we had mentioned it previously. A huge opening weekend for Spider-Man: No Way Home has emboldened retail investors to try again. AMC topped wallstreetbets hit list on Friday and option buying volumes were huge. The only problem with this option buying strategy is that we are in an elevated volatility environment. VIX popped strongly on Thursday and Friday meaning buying call options has become prohibitively expensive. This means that theta (time decay) is now huge. So for every day that we get nearer expiration, call options are leaking value on nothing. Anyway, AMC was trumpeting breaking December records and the second-highest opening night of all time it said. While AMC is definitely a momentum name we have to caution that momentum is becoming more difficult to sustain. Expect losses today on broad market weakness but AMC may have a better chance of ending the week positively than some of our more established stocks. Now that Spidey is out of the box and running it may begin to generate more interest. A 20% move was always likely to see a pullback but it should attract FOMO traders back in.

AMC stock forecast

The first thing we notice is the bullish divergence on the RSI. AMC put in a new low last week but the RSI did not. Secondly, we have this powerful up move on Friday. Thirdly we have news of Reddit going public. Nothing directly linked to AMC there but definitely retail interest will be increased and that is all AMC needs. Holding $26 is key for short term sentiment in our view. A pullback after such a strong 19% up move is likely but hold $26 and the short-term bottom looks to be in place. $30 is the obvious target and resistance. There is a lot of resistance around here. $30 is the 21-day moving average and $32 is the 200-day. The long-term moving averages are less important here though as AMC can almost be said to be a new stock this year. $30 is the short term pivot for the week.

AMC chart, daily