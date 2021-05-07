AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC): Results are not a blockbuster, a breakout to $1 or $20 is possible

AMC results are released after the close on Thursday.

AMC misses on earnings per share and revenue.

AMC CEO bullish on conference call but not much else is.

AMC released results after the close on Thursday and as predicted they were not good. Well, actually they were worse than predicted as both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue came in worse than analysts had feared.

EPS was $-1.42 versus a forecast of $1.26. Revenue was $147.4 million versus a $153.6 forecast. So a surprise but not really a surprise given the background that we are all too familiar with.

AMC shares dropped slightly immediately in the aftermarket once the results were released but AMC shares are up 2.5% in Friday's premarket at the time of writing. Why the sudden change in sentiment? Well for starters the conference call was bullish from the CEO Adam Aron. Now conference calls are always going to err on the side of bullishness as any company will try to put a positive spin on results. In this case CEO Adam Aron said AMC is in an "Increasingly favorable environment", "with 7 million people walking into its theaters in Q1. Just to reiterate these were Q1 results so those 7 million people still translated into a significant earnings disappointment.

Ok just in case you are not familiar with AMC let do a quick rehash of the story so far, you could make a movie out of this one. Oh, wait they are!

AMC is a global cinema chain and, as a result, has struggled during the global pandemic as most of these cinemas have been closed for the better part of a year. The company narrowly avoided bankruptcy through the interest of retail traders. By strongly backing it, these retail traders allowed AMC to raise capital and debt, meaning it could survive the pandemic. AMC and GameStop were two of the meme stock favorites at the height of the retail trading boom. Volumes on retail trading sites are lessening as the US opens back up, reducing the captive trading audience.

AMC still has serious problems, which make a long-term investment in the stock questionable. The company just has way too much debt and is facing headwinds from streaming players releasing online and in cinemas simultaneously. Disney has recently made such announcements. Yes, there is definitely pent-up demand, which will come out over the summer as economies reopen, but AMC needs to repay this massive debt pile, and it needs more than a short-term kick to do so.

Ok so AMC needs to earn a lot to stay in business. AMC nearly went bankrupt during the pandemic, talk the CEO has alluded to. But the cash-raising helped to fend off this. But that does not mean the problem has gone away? During the financial crisis in 2008 heavily indebted companies were the first ones to go bankrupt. AMC as mentioned has a huge debt pile. What happens when rates go up? I say when because that is the only way they can go, up from zero. This is going to happen very soon or not so soon depending on your view but the debt pile will likely not be repaid before rates do rise.

AMC stock forecast

The fundamentals scream sell but the technical view is a bit different for now. AMC shares have descended to the bottom of the triangle formation. A triangle breakout can be violent and would have a target of $1. Ok, so that is a bit too depressing. A breakout on the upside would have a target of $19.55. I know a $1 target sounds a bit excessive but as we know by now AMC is incredibly volatile. AMC traded $1.91 only four months ago in January. AMC traded above $20, also in January.

Support from the bottom of the triangle is at $8.83, then $8.21 from the 100-day moving average and $7.02 from the 200-day. A more realistic target rather than the extreme and worrying $1, is the area of consolidation post the massive Reddit fueled spike. This is $5-6 area.

Resistance is found at the 9-day moving average $9.70, triangle resistance at $11.48 and $12.22 and $14.54 old highs forming the top of the triangle formation.

In terms of indicators, the RSI is neutral but is trending lower in line with the price so confirming the trend. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossed into a bearish signal on May 3 and the Directional Movement Index crossed into a weak bearish signal on May 4.

So the trend favours bears unless the 9-day MA resistance is broken.

If the top of the triangle formation is broken then it is back "to the moon" and a target of $19.55.

