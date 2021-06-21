AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) forecast: AMC keeps on going as shorts give up

- AMC shares rise again in Monday's premarket.
- Bitcoin falling has seen retail traders switch to meme stocks.
- AMC options remain a large feature of the rally.
AMC shares are higher again in Monday's premarket as the stock refuses to fall off a cliff as many seasoned commentators have predicted. The old adage the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent (or sane in this case) definitely applies here. AMC has been raising a lot of cash recently so it will be interesting to see what it does exactly with all this money. It could say decide to buy itself a bank, such as State Street which it now looks down on in terms of market cap! On a more serious not though AMC does now look down on nearly half the S&P 500 companies by market cap as the AMC stock price shows no signs of falling.
Bitcoin's woes will likely see a further wave of burnt crypto traders turn their FOMO attention to AMC as they have indeed been missing out.
Friday saw a large option expiry yet again in AMC with Friday options rolling off in large quantities as the retail traders like the limited loss factor offered by buying options. A smart strategy. AMC shares eventually closed out the week down a modest two percent. Straight from the off on Monday, the shares are right back up again with a 4% gain to $61.55.
AMC key metrics
|Market cap
|$29.7 billion
|Price/earnings
|-2.6
|Price/sales
|5.7
|Price/book
|-11.5
|Enterprise value
|$14.13 billion
|Gross margin
|-1.8%
|Net margin
|-6.6%
|EBITDA (Earnings before interest tax and depreciation)
|-$1.36 billion
|Average Analyst rating and price target
|Sell, $5.25
AMC stock forecast
The hourly chart from AMC stock below shows the strong uptrend channel holding the stock for the last 10 days. The 9-day moving average below (black line) is the key short-term support at $55. Below $36.13 volume drops off quickly meaning if AMC does finally reverse then a break of this level cold and should accelerate.
The daily chart gives a bit of a bigger picture view. The AMC stock risk-reward picture is still slightly more skewed to the upside based on the chart alone but is not strong enough to take new positions. Just to reiterate, as we must with this one, the share price has gone way way out of the normal valuation metrics and is incredibly stretched. But from a short-term, chart perspective AMC is holding above the 9 and 21-day moving averages. Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) are flatlining and are in divergence with the rising price. This is a possible reversal signal. Caution should also be taken from the fact that the close on the huge spike day of June 2 at $62.55 has not really been consolidated above. A close above $62.55 would be bullish if confirmed with volume and would tempt new positions even at such lofty levels. Again just to be clear this is short term speculative position-taking we are talking about and not long term investible decisions. As volatility is so high with this one traders should use stops or other forms of risk management
