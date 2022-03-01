The recent drops in stocks often will offer medium-term dip-buying value. Don’t forget that geopolitical risk tends to have far less of an impact on stock markets than you may otherwise think. Another aspect to be aware of here is that the recent Russian/Ukraine crisis may cause the Fed to slow down its aggressive rate of rate hikes. If it does signal a slow down in this month’s rate meeting then that should be more supportive for Amazon stocks as lower interest rates mean more business positive financial conditions.
Amazon stock is heading towards a period of seasonal strength now from February 24 through to April 25. Over the last 15 years, Amazon gained 13 of those years between the dates above. The average return is 12.34% and the maximum loss has been 16.09%. Is this now the perfect time to buy into the dip in Amazon or should traders wait to see where Amazon bottoms out first? Is there yet another twist in this Russia/Ukraine crisis still to come?
Major Trade Risks: The main risk here is an increase in the geopolitical risk from the Russia/Ukraine crisis. If the Russia/Ukraine risk fades that should boost stock prices.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1150 area
EUR/USD turned south and extended its slide after breaking below 1.1200 in the European morning. The shared currency is having a difficult time finding demand with investors turning cautious on the latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war. The US economic docket will feature ISM Manufacturing PMI data later in the day.
GBP/USD pares early losses, trades above 1.3400
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the European session and retreated below 1.3390 amid the souring market mood. The pair, however, managed to erase its losses and seems to have steadied above 1.3400 as investors assess geopolitical headlines.
Gold climbs above $1,920 boosted by safe-haven flows
Gold preserves its bullish momentum during the European trading hours and trades above $1,920 with the precious metal attracting investors as a safe haven. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 5% on the day at 1.73%.
ALGO bulls plan 38% ascent
Algorand price is preparing for a major upswing following the formation of a bullish chart pattern. Algorand will face multiple hurdles ahead before the buyers attempt to reach the optimistic target.
AMC Entertainment surges higher ahead of quarterly earnings report
NYSE:AMC investors are likely surprised to see that the meme stock managed to gain 11.9% during the month of February. The stock has been in a downturn for the past six months.